Yardbarker
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club
Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
The show goes on: Can Arsenal keep up the pace on the Premier League’s return?
The show must always go on. The celebrations in Argentina were still at fever pitch when the Carabao Cup returned two days on from the World Cup final, as if it was a parallel universe away from Qatar or Buenos Aires. “Spectacular,” Jurgen Klopp enthused despite Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester City, in what was perhaps the best game of football played since last Sunday. It was all a warm-up act, though, as on Boxing Day the Premier League resumes. It will do so at full speed and with no breaks, as if there had not been a World...
'I would have appealed it' - Elliot Embleton red card still rankles with Tony Mowbray
Sunderland boss has had a while to think about the red card at Hull, and he's still annoyed by it.
'He's a talented, passionate guy who wants to play for Sunderland...'
Tony Mowbray has paid tribute to one member of the Sunderland squad who perhaps does not receive the love he deserves,
Laura Woods: ‘Be yourself sounds like a cliche – but you have to do that’
Laura Woods is just back from Qatar but has somehow managed to fit in a visit to Manchester to interview Kevin De Bruyne, her Christmas shopping and a trip to collect her dog from the dog sitters (although, she says, it was more of a training camp because Lulu can be a little bit badly behaved at times).
