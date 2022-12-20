ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club

Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
The Independent

The show goes on: Can Arsenal keep up the pace on the Premier League’s return?

The show must always go on. The celebrations in Argentina were still at fever pitch when the Carabao Cup returned two days on from the World Cup final, as if it was a parallel universe away from Qatar or Buenos Aires. “Spectacular,” Jurgen Klopp enthused despite Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester City, in what was perhaps the best game of football played since last Sunday. It was all a warm-up act, though, as on Boxing Day the Premier League resumes. It will do so at full speed and with no breaks, as if there had not been a World...

