Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Related
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 41 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,504-square-foot home on Greenwich Road in Hardwick that sold for $390,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Westfield Planning Board approves new school, cell antennas, contractors’ shops
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Planning Board approved three special permits and site plans at its meeting on Dec. 20, clearing the way for the new school on Franklin Street, a new business on Root Road, and improved service to Verizon customers in parts of town. Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand...
Sale closed in Amherst: $790,000 for a four-bedroom home
Trek Palmer and Dara Durost bought the property at 39 Owen Drive, Amherst, from David Leith and Judith L Roberts on Nov. 22, 2022, for $790,000 which works out to $270 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500
Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
Person Reportedly Trapped Inside Burning Brimfield Home (DEVELOPING)
Crews were responding to a multi-alarm fire at a Central Massachusetts home where a person was reportedly trapped inside, unconfirmed reports said. The fire broke out at 26 Third Street in Brimfield around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a Tweet from Quiet Corner Alerts. The fire was...
1 hospitalized, 4 displaced as storm blows tree onto Springfield home
Strong wind gusts that have been sweeping across the state caused a tree to fall and crash down on top of a Springfield home on Friday morning, sending one resident to a hospital and displacing four people in total, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte. Friday at around 6:30...
‘The gifts help out so much’: Toy for Joy makes difference in families’ lives
SPRINGFIELD — Shaquwana Sutton pulled into the frigid parking lot of the Salvation Army Citadel on Pearl Street last week. While holiday music provided cheer, volunteers asked her for information in between conversations, anecdotes and smiles. They guided Sutton’s car to the first stop at a family games table...
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
Detached house in Douglas sells for $1.1 million
John Wornham and Janet Wornham acquired the property at 40 Wallis Street, Douglas, from Erik J Heintz and Lauren S Heintz on Dec. 1, 2022. The $1,125,000 purchase price works out to $326 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 1,233,624-square-foot lot.
Route 7 reopen in Great Barrington
Route 7, or Stockbridge Road, is closed in Great Barrington Friday night.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
Sale closed in Southampton: $800,000 for a three-bedroom home
Lawrence Walden and Robin Walden bought the property at 116 Brickyard Road, Southampton, from Michael Sacco and Heather A Schrauben on Nov. 18, 2022. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $233 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Condominium in Northampton sells for $464,000
Jordan Wagner bought the property at 42 Pleasant St., Northampton, from Alexander George and Elisa S Mai on Nov. 28, 2022. The $464,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $387. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. These nearby units have also recently...
Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer wedges underneath railroad bridge in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH, Ma — Officials are warning travelers in the Metro West area to expect heavy delays after a tractor-trailer struck and wedged itself underneath a railroad bridge on Route 30 in Westborough Thursday morning. According to the Westborough Fire Department, Willow Street was reduced to one lane as crews...
theberkshireedge.com
Multiple reports of storm damage, electrical outages in Berkshire area
Berkshire County — According to National Grid, due to a storm that hit the area overnight into the morning, as of 10:30 a.m. 106 electric customers are without power. Through its Facebook page, the Great Barrington Police Department is reporting that it anticipates power outages to go on throughout the day. The department asks that if you or someone you know is in need of a warm shelter call 413-528-0306.
fallriverreporter.com
Letting your pets outside? A Massachusetts police department is warning owners you could be breaking the law
With temperatures falling lower than we have seen so far this season, a Massachusetts police department is reminding the public to protect your pets. The Dedham Police Department wants to let pet owners know to bring your pets inside or you may be breaking the law. According to M.G.L. Chapter...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0