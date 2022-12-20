ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware, MA

MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500

Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
LEOMINSTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years

NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Douglas sells for $1.1 million

John Wornham and Janet Wornham acquired the property at 40 Wallis Street, Douglas, from Erik J Heintz and Lauren S Heintz on Dec. 1, 2022. The $1,125,000 purchase price works out to $326 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 1,233,624-square-foot lot.
DOUGLAS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Northampton sells for $464,000

Jordan Wagner bought the property at 42 Pleasant St., Northampton, from Alexander George and Elisa S Mai on Nov. 28, 2022. The $464,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $387. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. These nearby units have also recently...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Multiple reports of storm damage, electrical outages in Berkshire area

Berkshire County — According to National Grid, due to a storm that hit the area overnight into the morning, as of 10:30 a.m. 106 electric customers are without power. Through its Facebook page, the Great Barrington Police Department is reporting that it anticipates power outages to go on throughout the day. The department asks that if you or someone you know is in need of a warm shelter call 413-528-0306.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
