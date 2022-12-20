ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells for $285,000 in West Springfield

Charles Ciarametaro and Lisa Ciarametaro acquired the property at 36 Maple Terrace, West Springfield, from T Mrmm on Dec. 2, 2022. The $285,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $149. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,110-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

The cost of holiday grocery shopping

Grocery stores were swarmed with shoppers looking to get every last ingredient needed for their holiday meals! 22News stopped by Geissler's in Agawam to find out what items were most popular there this Christmas.
AGAWAM, MA
businesswest.com

Project is Transforming Westfield's Historic Lambson Building

Gene Borowski has a keen sense of history. So he was especially intrigued by an old hydraulic elevator in the former Lambson Furniture building in downtown Westfield, which was manufactured at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the late 1800s and installed in the furniture business around 1896. It was still operable,...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500

Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
LEOMINSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Gas and Electric offers 10% prompt payment discount

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Gas and Electric customers can expect a holiday surprise. The utility’s commission approved an additional 10% prompt payment discount on energy bills. In 2021, the discount was 15%. The HG&E Commission introduced the discount in 1992, and it has remained a holiday tradition since. The...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Aldi opening new Massachusetts location in January

German-owned discount grocery chain Aldi is set to open a new Pioneer Valley location in Westfield just after the New Year. Slated for opening at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the 235 East Main Street store will offer area residents expanded food shopping options and more “all at great prices,” according to Aldi in a news release.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a tree landed on a house on Emerson Street due to storm conditions. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage. The 3 residents have been displaced by...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nerej.com

Horvath & Tremblay sells two multifamily properties for $3.49m

Holyoke, MA Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of two multifamily properties for a total of $3.49 million. Michael Bradley and Ryan Benton of Horvath & Tremblay have arranged the sale of a 16 unit multifamily property. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller to complete the transaction at a sale price of $1.465 million which is $91,563 per unit. The property is located at 101-105 Elm St. The property consists of two, adjacent brick buildings containing 16 total units, comprised of 14, three-bedroom/one-bathroom units and two two-bedroom/one-bathroom units in 20,332 s/f of gross living area, in 27,132 s/f of gross area, on a 0.278-acre parcel. 101 Elm features renovations to most of the bathrooms as well as kitchen updates in all of the units. 105 Elm has a new boiler and newer hot water tank circulator as well as coin-operated laundry in the basement. The property includes on-site parking for tenants.
HOLYOKE, MA
