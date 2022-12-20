Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Max Strus playing with Miami's second unit on Friday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is not starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Strus will come off the bench after Caleb Martin was announced as Miami's starter. In 21.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Strus to produce 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
numberfire.com
Payton Pritchard playing with Celtics' second unit on Friday night
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Pritchard will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was announced as Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 216.3 minutes this season, Pitchard is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) active and starting on Friday, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin will return to the court after he was forced to miss. two games with a left ankle sprain. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart is on track to return after Boston's guard missed one game with an illness. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
“He was definitely not gonna do anything to give people that satisfaction” - Theo Ratliff on how Allen Iverson dealt with critics
No matter how you slice it, "The Answer" made things happen when many thought he couldn't.
numberfire.com
Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.4 minutes against the Heat. Haliburton's Friday projection includes 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) remains out on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton will be sidelined for his fourth straight contest with right knee soreness. Expect MarJon Beauchamp to see more minutes against a Nets' team ranked 13th in defensive rating. Beauchamp's current projection includes 7.4...
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) doubtful Friday night for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Green has missed time recently due to right knee soreness. Now, he is listed doubtful for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours in case of an overnight turnaround, but he'll probable miss another contest.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains out for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play an increased role on Christmas. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5...
numberfire.com
Immanuel Quickley coming off New York's bench on Friday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is not starting in Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Quickley will play a second unit role after Quentin Grimes was named Friday's starter. In 25.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Quickley to record 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) not listed for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bullock left Friday's game early and did not return due to a neck injury. However, he will carry no designation into Sunday's game. Expect him to play. Our models project Bullock...
numberfire.com
MarJon Beauchamp playing bench role for Bucks on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Marjon Beauchamp is not starting in Friday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Beauchamp will come off the bench after Jevon Carter was announced as Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 314.8 minutes this season, Beauchamp is averaging 0.73 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out John Wall (ankle) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall will not be available in Philadelphia after the veteran was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Reggie Jackson to play an increased role at point guard on Friday night. Per...
numberfire.com
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 18.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Eubanks' Friday projection includes 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Gary Trent Jr. (quad) active on Friday
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (quad) will play in Friday's contest versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Trent Jr. will be available after he was sidelined four games with left quad soreness. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Trent Jr. to record 23.3 FanDuel points. Trent Jr.'s projection includes 14.1...
numberfire.com
Damion Lee coming off the bench for Suns on Friday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Lee will move to the bench on Friday with Landry Shamet getting the start. Our models expect Lee to play 28.2 minutes against Memphis. Lee's Friday projection includes 12.3 points, 4.4...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
