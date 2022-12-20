Read full article on original website
Coffee County Girls Basketball continue to Dominate; Boys Game Cancelled
Coffee County’s Lady Raiders picked up their sixteenth win of the season on Thursday afternoon in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic in Tullahoma. Moore County had trouble getting their offense going against the tough Coffee County defense. The Lady Raiders in blue fell behind early and the Lady Raiders in red ran away with a 57-28 win.
Blue Angels coming back to the Great Tennessee Air Show in June
A Blue Angel F-18 Super Hornet landed at the airport in Smyrna this week. Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman and Brian Vaught piloted the fighter jet through Tennessee skies before landing at airport. The Blue Angels will headline the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show on June 10-11, which is held at the Smyrna airport.
Coffee County to Honor Top Volunteer
Coffee County citizens are encouraged to attend the Coffee County Commission meeting January 10th and celebrate this year’s top volunteer, selected from among several outstanding nominees. After soliciting public nominations for the county’s best volunteers during 2022, citizens from various walks of life served on a committee to independently...
Motlow College Taking Flight
The flight training industry is thriving, and the future looks brighter than it has in decades. In partnership with Azure Flight Support, Motlow State Community College unveiled its new Aviation Simulation Lab located at the Middle Tennessee Education Center (MTEC) in Shelbyville. “We are committed to education. This is exciting!”...
Manchester’s Christmas Stroll is Friday
The Downtown Manchester Christmas stroll is Friday, (Dec. 16) from 5-8 p.m. Live storefront displays: 5-7 p.m. shopping & strolling: 5-8 p.m.
Anonymous Donor gives Donations to Multiple Services in Bedford County
For a number of years, a local donor – who prefers not to be recognized publicly – has contributed money to emergency and animal-related services in Bedford County during the holiday season. Receiving checks this year were Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Shelbyville Fire Department, Bedford County Fire Department,...
Tims Ford Clean Up held on Saturday
Tims Ford Lake clean up took place on Saturday. Franklin County EMA and Rescue used their Tugboat along with the Tims Ford Council and the youth from Tennessee B.A.S.S. Nation. They removed over 9,000 lbs. of debris from the lake and abandon docks were towed. Martin Tyler of Life Time...
Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization (SBCO) Awards $25,000 to Local Educators
SBCO awarded over $25,000 to local educators across Coffee County, Manchester City, and Tullahoma City Schools through its Educational Enrichment Grant opportunity. SBCO’s Educational Enrichment Grant encourages local educators to submit innovative, outside-the -box opportunities for their students and schools that may encompass science, technology, engineering & math (STEM), literacy, physical activity, social/emotional, to fine arts or career readiness.
Franklin Co. North Middle School Student taken to the Hospital after using Vape
On Friday morning at 10:55 a.m. Franklin County authorities were called to North Middle School because of concern with a 12 year old student. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Sam Davidson told On Target News that the student used a vaping device at school and had a serious reaction. The student was taken via ambulance to the E.R. at Southern Tennessee Health System-Winchester.
Two Tullahoma City Schools Artists to have paintings on display at Nashville’s Parthenon
Two Tullahoma students recently received exciting news when they learned their artwork will be on display at the Parthenon in Nashville beginning this Thursday. Tullahoma High School freshman Angela Yang and Tullahoma Virtual Academy sophomore Arianna Marin both have paintings that are going to be a part of the Middle Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition. The opening awards ceremony takes place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5-7:30 p.m. The gallery will be open at the Parthenon until Jan. 6.
Bridge in Bedford County Damaged by Slide; Road down to One Lane
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has reduced US 41A/SR 16 in Bedford County to one lane to repair the culvert and slope at the bridge over Dryland Creek. Traffic was narrowed to one lane over the weekend due to slope failure and bridge wingwall failure. Back in May, flooding and erosion caused a portion of the roadway embankment and wingwall to collapse. TDOT crews made repairs by replacing the slope and wingwall, but last week’s heavy rains caused the embankment to slip again on Saturday.
Reward Money Increased in Estill Springs Robbery Case
The Estill Springs Police department continues to investigate the robbery of the Speedy-Sak on September 17 at approximately 10:40 p.m. The individual entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or saw anything suspicious, please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or contact Franklin County Dispatch (931)-967-2331.
Dunn Resigns as Tullahoma Alderman
Tullahoma Aldermen Robin Dunn has resigned, effective immediately, her position on the board of Mayor and Aldermen. Dunn served on the board for five years. According to the Tullahoma city charter, the board has up to 30 days to select a citizen to replace Dunn. The person selected will serve out the rest of Dunn’s term, which will be in August 2024.
Franklin County Schools Employee Arrested for DUI
The Franklin County School System’s student information specialist/attendance director, Delinda Kay McDonald was arrested on Sunday night. She was charged with charged with driving under the influence by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy. Reports indicate that McDonald performed poorly on a field sobriety test. She was released from...
Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd
The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation receiving Tremendous Support
The Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County continues to receive donations from citizens, groups and schools wanting to help those in need. Raider Academy and Coffee Middle have recently made donations. Graves says they are still needing names for toys and food, but especially the elderly that might...
Manchester Police increasing Impaired Driving Enforcement
The Manchester Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement now through January 1, 2023, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.
Strong-Armed Robbery in Bedford County
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery at the Pit Stop Market on December 9th at approximately 8:52 p.m. The suspect is a male, approximately 5’7” to 5’10” and 130-145 pounds. Any information please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. 931-684-3232.
TCS singers receive national, state honors
The Chorus programs in Tullahoma City Schools recently had district officials singing their praises as several students received national and state honors. At the high school level, Tullahoma had 14 students named to the Mid-State and Freshman Honor Choir. Additionally, Anne Duncan was named to the 2023 American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) National Women’s Choir.
Fatal Crash on Hwy 55
At 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning a four-vehicle accident occurred on Hwy 55 inside Warren County. According to Trooper Ben Cannon’s report a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18 year-old Daniel Davidson of Rock Island, was traveling east on Highway 55 when, for unknown reasons, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by 37 year old Veronica Grifaldo of McMinnville. Her passenger, 23 year-old Jennifer Grifaldo of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 2015 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17 year-old juvenile, struck the Focus on the passenger side. Behind the Fiesta a 1998 Toyota Camry, driven by 69 year-old Donald Carey of McMinnville, was traveling outbound when he swerved to avoid the crashing vehicles and went into a concrete drain tile.
