Things have taken a strange turn. Earlier last night, we reported on NXT Star Quincy Elliot being accused of using transphobic slurs on a burner twitter account. Later in the day, following the accusations, Quincy took to his main twitter to join spaces with a bunch of fans to try to clear his name. Well, this just turned into massive arguments and Quincy allegedly berating fans and even WWE. There was a fake screen shot of Shawn Michaels in the space listening, but, we can confirm it was indeed fake. Shawn was not in the spaces. But, some other superstars were in the spaces listening, including fellow NXT star Edris Enofe who then took to his twitter timeline to reply to Quincy saying “get off dude.”

4 HOURS AGO