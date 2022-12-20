Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
bodyslam.net
Ricochet Required Stiches After This Week’s SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Ricochet teamed up with Braun Strowman and squared off against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. This match was made after last week’s Smackdown, where Strowman saved Ricochet from a beatdown at the hands of Imperium.
bodyslam.net
MJF Wants Older Pro Wrestlers To ” Die Already”
MJF became the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Full Gear last month. He then took out William Regal on the subsequent episode of AEW Dynamite, thereby establishing his status in the company. While speaking to Muscle & Fitness, MJF was asked about critics...
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Emma Slaps The Taste Out Of Scarletts Mouth
All we needed was someone to yell “WORLDSTARRRR!”. Tonight on SmackDown, Emma approached Scarlett and Karrion Kross backstage. She said she wasn’t a fan of how they disrespected a legend like Rey Mysterio and she heard they called Riddick Moss a Joker. Scarlett corrected her and said no, she called him a fool. That’s when Emma absolutely slapped the lips off of Scarlett! Before she could retaliate, Kross stepped him and told Emma she has no idea what she’s done. Check out the nasty slap below!
bodyslam.net
Belief That “Vince McMahon Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H”
Every member of Vince McMahon’s family has been a part of WWE in some capacity. His wife, Linda, served as the CEO of the company for a long time, while his son Shane has been considered the Man Without Fear for his exceptional in-ring performances and being a minority owner. Finally, Stephanie McMahon, his daughter, currently reigns over WWE as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
bodyslam.net
Vince Russo Recalls Brock Lesnar Wanting To Kill Him For Disrespecting Him
During the mid 2000s, Vince Russo called Sable, who is Brock Lesnar’s wife, and asked her if she wanted to work in Impact Wrestling as an authoritative figure. Lensar picked up the call before handing it over to his wife. Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling...
bodyslam.net
Dutch Mantell Attacked And Robbed
Dutch Mantell began his journey in the wrestling world in 1972. He wrestled for various promotions until 1990, following which he worked in various roles such as commentator, booker, and on-screen manager. He became widely popular for his work in WWE under the name “Zeb Colter.”. The former WWE...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Comments On Working With John Cena
Kevin Owens has had a wild career and teaming with John Cena is another accolade. Kevin Owens and John Cena will team up next Friday on SmackDown to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens has previously feuded with John Cena over the United States Championship when he was first brought up to the main roster from NXT. Now, enemies have turned to friends. Owens spoke on “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenburg” about the upcoming match and his love for John Cena.
bodyslam.net
Jade Cargill Wants To Wrestle Charlotte Flair For The TBS Championship
After almost two years of running through the women’s division, there isn’t anyone Jade Cargill hasn’t faced and defeated which the begs the question: Who will be next to challenge Jade Cargill? It almost seems like Tony Khan will have to start looking outside AEW for a worthy challenger for the TBS Champion, who will be competing in a title eliminator match on Rampage.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Top 10 SmackDown Moments Revealed
SmackDown was taped last week for this Friday night ahead of Christmas. The main event featured a Christmas themed ‘Miracle On 34th Street Fight.’ We also saw a women’s gauntlet and even The Bloodline. Now, WWE has posted the Top 10 Moments of SmackDown for December 23, 2022. You can check it out below!
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (12/22/22)
MLW aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on December 22. Matches were tapped on September 18 from Espacio Discotheque in Norcross, GA. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mance Warner cuts a promo. – Tables Match: Mance...
bodyslam.net
Roxanne Joins WWE After The Bell To Speak On Her NXT Championship Win
Roxanne had a surreal moment. Roxanne Perez became the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion on the December 13th edition of WWE NXT when she defeated Mandy Rose. Now, Perez appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast and gave some more insight into her huge win.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Sees A Small Jump In Viewership, Key Demo Falls This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the December 21st episode of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average viewership of 957,000, with a .30 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 14th episode of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average of...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Braun Strowman, Emma and Raquel Rodriguez Featured On SmackDown LowDown
We have some post-SmackDown thoughts. Following SmackDown, WWE aired the ‘SmackDown LowDown’ which featured Braun Strowman saying that he has unfinished business with Gunther, despite beating Imperium in a tag team match in the main event of SmackDown. We also say Riddick Moss approach Emma about her encounter with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. It ended with Emma and Moss kissing. Lastly, we hear from Raquel Rodriquez about her big number one contenders win in the gauntlet match. You can check it out below.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Has Two Years Left On His WWE Contract And Has No Intention Of Leaving When Its Up
Last year, after a lot of speculation about whether Kevin Owens would stay with WWE or not, it was revealed that Owens signed another contract with WWE, which was said to be a multi-year deal. Prior to his re-signing, many fans believed Owens would make his way to AEW and...
bodyslam.net
Triple H Threatened To Fire D-Von Dudley Regarding ECW Reunion Appearance
It looks like Triple H went nuclear regarding a possible appearance by D-Von. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE did remove Devon Hughes (D-Von Dudley) from the occasion, including the convention and the live performance. He was supposed to stand in Bubba Ray’s corner during his contest with Matt Cardona. He went through John Cone in talent relations who reportedly approved of the booking and he believed based on his contract, since he’s not a wrestler, that he was able to do things like that.
bodyslam.net
Swerve Strickland And Keith Lee Had The Chance To Return To WWE And Turned It Down
Swerve In Our Glory would rather stay in AEW than return to WWE. Dave Meltzer recently addressed this during Wrestling Observer Radio, where he discussed AEW performers that would be interested in making a comeback to WWE and mentioned both Strickland and Keith Lee. “There’s guys there, Keith Lee and...
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results – 12/22/22
The latest episode of WWE Main Event aired on December 22nd. Matches were taped on December 19th from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The event aired on Hulu. WWE had some NXT talent featured in both matches on the card. Full results are below. WWE Main Event...
Comments / 0