Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
After the Collapse: Another Look at the Stricker Street Fire
With a new report from the City Fire Dept.'s Board of Inquiry, we took a close look at their analysis throughout the incident.
belairnewsandviews.com
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Family Birthplace and The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center receive grant from The Albert P. Close Foundation
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Family Birthplace and The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center have received a $22,500 grant from The Albert P. Close Foundation. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:. UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Family Birthplace, Klein Family Harford Crisis...
WBOC
Cambridge Salvation Army Prepares To Shelter Those In The Cold
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - With the bitter cold on its way for the weekend, the Cambridge Salvation Army is inviting those in need to come inside. Plenty of toasty beds, hot meals, and warm welcomes are to be had at the Washington St. Salvation Army center in Cambridge. Wendy Parsons, Captain...
WBOC
Halo Welcomes Walk-Ins For Extreme Cold Shelter
SALISBURY, Md. - People who are living on the streets, will have a warm place to sleep and eat on this bitter cold holiday weekend. Tomorrow, beds and cots will be available at the Salisbury Halo organization's Extreme Cold Shelter. The organization is on South Blvd, and they are accepting walk-ins.
WBOC
Hot Ashes Ignite Plastic Container, Destroying Cambridge Home
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Hot ashes stored in a plastic container ignited a fire Wednesday afternoon that destroyed a Dorchester Co. home. A neighbor reported the fire at 34 Algonquin Rd. in Cambridge shortly after 3 pm. According to the State Fire Marshal, a container used to store used ash from...
WBOC
Difficult Roads in Crisfield Thanks to Flooding
After high tide rolled around, the roads in Crisfield became an absolute mess. However, with Christmas weekend just a few hours away, people in town took this latest round of flooding in stride.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
WBOC
Sussex County Pile Jacketing Project
LAUREL, Del. - DelDOT announces the bridge at Delaware Avenue over Broad Creek in Laurel will be getting new pile jackets and repairs, work will be performed by Eastern Highway Specialist, Inc. Work will start on Monday, Jan 16, through Tuesday, Jan 31, weather pending. The majority of the work...
WBOC
Records Pond Fishing Pier in Laurel Closed for Public Safety
LAUREL, Del.- The Records Pond Fishing pier in Sussex County has been closed off for public safety effective immediately. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control says that warping of the pier's decking is unsafe. The decking will be replaced, along with the new public boat ramp project...
WBOC
Airlines Make Changes for Winter Storm "Elliott"
SALISBURY, Md. - Winter Storm "Elliott" is causing travel troubles across the United States as millions of Americans prepare to travel by air to visit friends and family for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. While inbound and outbound flights at the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport were mainly on or...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
Winter weather cancels dozens of Baltimore flights, causes outages, makes for potentially icy roads
BALTIMORE -- Severe winter weather across the United States has canceled hundreds of flights just before Christmas, including dozens of flights from Baltimore.WJZ's Alexus Davila was at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, where throngs of travelers faced delays and cancellations. Flight DelaysAccording to FlightAware, 104 flights have been canceled at BWI as of 12:45 a.m., and another 125 delayed. Despite that, wait times didn't appear too bad at the airport, Davila said. BWI officials say they expect to see 30,000 People depart from this airport between Thursday and Friday. Careful on the roadsAAA says today is going to be one...
Water main break affects residents during winter weather in Baltimore Co.
If the bad weather weren't enough, one Baltimore County neighborhood also had to deal with water problems this morning.
delawarepublic.org
Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January
Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
WBOC
A Potential Streetscape Project Costing Up to $50 Million in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The City of Rehoboth Beach will potentially invest in street improvements to Baltimore and Wilmington Avenues that could cost up to $50 million and take more than five years to complete. According to Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, city commissioners have been exploring the idea of...
WBUR
Baltimore wants to remove its 'Highway to Nowhere' — but advocates remain skeptical
In West Baltimore, a mile of unfinished highway was built in the 1970s and displaced almost 1,000 homes and businesses. It's now known as the "Highway to Nowhere." The city recently applied for federal funding to remove the highway, but community member and founder of Fight Blight Bmore Nneka N'namdi is skeptical of the city's ability to justly and equitably manage the project. She joins us.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
Juanita Miller may testify at hearing to decide whether to remove her from Prince George’s school board
Besides Miller, a few other school leaders may testify on her behalf this week. The post Juanita Miller may testify at hearing to decide whether to remove her from Prince George’s school board appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
Comments / 0