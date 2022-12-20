ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

belairnewsandviews.com

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Family Birthplace and The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center receive grant from The Albert P. Close Foundation

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Family Birthplace and The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center have received a $22,500 grant from The Albert P. Close Foundation. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:. UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Family Birthplace, Klein Family Harford Crisis...
BEL AIR, MD
WBOC

Cambridge Salvation Army Prepares To Shelter Those In The Cold

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - With the bitter cold on its way for the weekend, the Cambridge Salvation Army is inviting those in need to come inside. Plenty of toasty beds, hot meals, and warm welcomes are to be had at the Washington St. Salvation Army center in Cambridge. Wendy Parsons, Captain...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Halo Welcomes Walk-Ins For Extreme Cold Shelter

SALISBURY, Md. - People who are living on the streets, will have a warm place to sleep and eat on this bitter cold holiday weekend. Tomorrow, beds and cots will be available at the Salisbury Halo organization's Extreme Cold Shelter. The organization is on South Blvd, and they are accepting walk-ins.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Hot Ashes Ignite Plastic Container, Destroying Cambridge Home

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Hot ashes stored in a plastic container ignited a fire Wednesday afternoon that destroyed a Dorchester Co. home. A neighbor reported the fire at 34 Algonquin Rd. in Cambridge shortly after 3 pm. According to the State Fire Marshal, a container used to store used ash from...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

Sussex County Pile Jacketing Project

LAUREL, Del. - DelDOT announces the bridge at Delaware Avenue over Broad Creek in Laurel will be getting new pile jackets and repairs, work will be performed by Eastern Highway Specialist, Inc. Work will start on Monday, Jan 16, through Tuesday, Jan 31, weather pending. The majority of the work...
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Records Pond Fishing Pier in Laurel Closed for Public Safety

LAUREL, Del.- The Records Pond Fishing pier in Sussex County has been closed off for public safety effective immediately. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control says that warping of the pier's decking is unsafe. The decking will be replaced, along with the new public boat ramp project...
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Airlines Make Changes for Winter Storm "Elliott"

SALISBURY, Md. - Winter Storm "Elliott" is causing travel troubles across the United States as millions of Americans prepare to travel by air to visit friends and family for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. While inbound and outbound flights at the Salisbury-Ocean City-Wicomico Regional Airport were mainly on or...
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter weather cancels dozens of Baltimore flights, causes outages, makes for potentially icy roads

BALTIMORE -- Severe winter weather across the United States has canceled hundreds of flights just before Christmas, including dozens of flights from Baltimore.WJZ's Alexus Davila was at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Friday morning, where throngs of travelers faced delays and cancellations. Flight DelaysAccording to FlightAware, 104 flights have been canceled at BWI as of 12:45 a.m., and another 125 delayed. Despite that, wait times didn't appear too bad at the airport, Davila said. BWI officials say they expect to see 30,000 People depart from this airport between Thursday and Friday. Careful on the roadsAAA says today is going to be one...
BALTIMORE, MD
delawarepublic.org

Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January

Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
MILFORD, DE
WBUR

Baltimore wants to remove its 'Highway to Nowhere' — but advocates remain skeptical

In West Baltimore, a mile of unfinished highway was built in the 1970s and displaced almost 1,000 homes and businesses. It's now known as the "Highway to Nowhere." The city recently applied for federal funding to remove the highway, but community member and founder of Fight Blight Bmore Nneka N'namdi is skeptical of the city's ability to justly and equitably manage the project. She joins us.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Voice

One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland

The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
LARGO, MD

Community Policy