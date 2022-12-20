Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Mega Omnibus Bill
The Senate approved a bipartisan $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday that will continue funding the federal government, increase spending for the military and domestic programs, as well as sustain financial support to Ukraine. The bill, which ran more than 4,000 pages long, included a dizzying array of lawmakers’ pet projects and causes, from funding for fishing to a ban on TikTok for government employees and a revamp of an election law Donald Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 election. The bill, which passed the Senate 68-29, will go to the House, who may pass it as early as Thursday before Congress breaks for the holidays and Republicans regain control of the House. The race to pass the bill in time for lawmakers to get home before a major winter storm hit several road bumps, the largest from Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who demanded a vote on an amendment that would tie some of the Department of Homeland Security’s funding to a continuation of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that allowed the U.S. to expel migrants at the border. A vote to maintain Title 42 was also cast but both it and Lee’s amendment failed.
Hedge funds' favorite public college
Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web: Credit card headaches abroad Chase's highest-end credit card declines a distressing number of overseas transactions, said Seth Kugel in The New York Times. On a trip to Brazil, I "had dozens of transactions declined" with my Chase Sapphire Reserve and a Delta-branded American Express card. This isn't supposed to happen, especially with the Chase card, which is touted as "one of the best travel cards out there," with a $550 annual fee. A reader wrote to say that she had the same thing happen with her...
Black voters, long taken for granted, are being prioritized
Democrats are finally prioritizing Black voters, winning notes or approval from advocacy groups who represent one of the party’s most loyal constituencies — one they say has too often been taken for granted. The ascension of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to lead House Democrats as a successor to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and President Biden’s push to…
Do small businesses really need non-compete clauses? Not really
Once upon a time a business would hire an employee and make them sign an employment agreement which would include a “non-compete” clause – a pro-business protection that serves one objective: prohibiting an employee from working for a competitor. But in a period when employers are fighting...
Daily Beast
Biden’s Final Act in a Unified Washington: a $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
In the final act of the Democratic Party’s unified control of Washington, President Joe Biden is set to sign a $1.7 trillion spending bill next week, funding the federal government through most of next year and marking the end of a historically productive Congress for Democrats. After the Senate...
Daily Beast
Trump Immediately Responds to Jan. 6 Committee Report Blaming Him for Riots
Former President Donald Trump has posted a five-minute video on Truth Social blasting the Jan. 6 investigation, a day after his almost-immediate response to the House Select Committee’s full report. In the video, posted on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president suggested Nancy Pelosi and the D.C. police were to blame for the insurrection, claiming they refused to deploy National Guard troops for the event and “if they’d listened to me … none of this would’ve happened.” He went on to repeat his oft-used claim that he was the victim of a “hoax.” A day earlier, Trump had accused committee members of engaging in a “WITCH HUNT” in a fiery post on his social media platform, Truth Social. “The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C., show the “Peacefully and Patrioticly” words I used, or study the reason for the protest, Election Fraud. WITCH HUNT!” he wrote. Read the committee’s full report here.
Daily Beast
Former Aide: I Was Pressured to Risk Criminal Charges to Protect Trump
A former Trump White House aide testified to the Jan. 6 committee that Donald Trump’s allies pressured her to risk a contempt of Congress charge instead of cooperating with the committee. The detail emerged Thursday, when the committee released transcripts from two of Cassidy Hutchinson’s depositions in September. “I’m f***ed,” Hutchinson recalled telling her mom just before her first interview with the committee. “‘I am completely indebted to these people,’ and I was like, ‘And they will ruin my life, Mom, if I do anything they don’t want me to do.’” Hutchinson testified that she reached her “breaking point” in June when Trump-aligned lawyer Stefan Passantino asked her not to speak to the committee anymore, saying that “contempt is a small risk, but running to the right is better for you.” Hutchinson said she felt scared because “Trump was looking over my shoulder,” and she felt he’d ruin her life and career if he found her to be disloyal. Hutchinson ended up giving bombshell public testimony about Trump strangling a Secret Service agent who refused to take him to the Capitol mid-riot.
Daily Beast
‘Openly Gay’ Rep.-Elect George Santos Didn’t Disclose Divorce With Woman
Republican congressman-elect George Santos is under new scrutiny after a New York Times report earlier this week uncovered a string of apparent outright fabrications at the heart of some of the most fundamental facts of his life, but that backstory may also be notable for what Santos did not include—a publicly undisclosed marriage.
Daily Beast
Arizona Will Dismantle Shipping Container Border Wall
Arizona’s outgoing Republican governor, Doug Ducey, agreed on Wednesday to take down his janky border wall built by stacking old shipping containers on top of each other. The four-mile, $82 million barrier, which Ducey ordered to stop migrants crossing into the U.S. through Arizona’s southern border, sparked outcry and a Biden administration lawsuit arguing that the wall was trespassing on federal lands. “We’ve said from the very beginning that the shipping container program is temporary,” C.J. Karamargin, a spokesperson for Ducey, told The New York Times. “We’ll happily remove them if the federal government gets serious and does what they’re supposed to do, which is secure the border. We now have indications that they’re moving closer, that they’re more serious.”
Daily Beast
Psychedelics Are Surging—at the Expense of Indigenous Communities
American and European corporations have for centuries been bastardizing and profiting from the ceremonial plants and drugs used by Indigenous cultures in the Americas. The most notorious is tobacco, used for sacred purposes across different Indigenous groups like the Seminole and the Navajo for thousands of years in a form that would be unrecognizable to most of us. It was far more concentrated and much harder to inhale. But as Europeans colonized the Americas, they pushed Indigenous people off their land, making it harder to cultivate and use for their ceremonies.
Daily Beast
We Need a New Approach to Fighting Malevolent Forces Online
We face a new menace to our national security—one that is as grave and pernicious as any we have seen in the past. But this one may prove much more difficult to contain. Manifold threats are emerging across the information landscape on which we live, where we work and where we make fundamental political choices about who we are and what we stand for. These are threats made more challenging because so few fully understand them, because the government and the electorate are both so ill-equipped to address them, and because containing them will require us to make choices with profound philosophical consequences about the future of the social contract.
China censors health chief’s ‘half a million people infected’ daily remark, stops publishing Covid numbers
China was quick to censor the remark of a senior health official that around “half a million people a day were being infected with Covid-19 in a single city”, and stopped publishing its daily Covid numbers, reports said.The health official added that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics. However, the remark was quickly censored, followed by China's national health commission halting the publication of the Covid-19 data on Sunday."Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the commission said in a statement,...
Daily Beast
Damning Jan. 6 Report Rips Trump a New One
The bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot released its final 845-page report on Thursday after a sweeping investigation that spanned 18 months, and included more than 1,000 interviews, 11 public hearings, and six criminal referrals. Read the committee’s full report here. The report places the blame...
Comments / 0