On December 12, Council adopted the 2022 Climate Action Plan or CAP. The updated CAP outlines a pathway to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from buildings, vehicles, and consumption in Shoreline. Reducing these emissions is central to reducing severity of climate change over the coming decades. The plan also includes strategies to protect and restore healthy ecosystems in Shoreline, and strategies to protect our community from the impacts of climate change like increasing heat, wildfire smoke, and flooding. Together, the strategies in the CAP will also lead to cleaner air and water, increased access to renewable energy, less waste sent to our landfill, lower utility bills for residents and businesses, and greater social equity.

