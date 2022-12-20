Read full article on original website
Fares are returning to the Jump Around Carson (JAC) Transit System January 3
Fares for the Jump Around Carson (JAC) transit service will begin collection on January 3, 2023, for both JAC fixed route and JAC Assist paratransit services. The standard adult cash fare for the fixed route service is $1.50, with reduced fares of $0.75 available for seniors, youths, people with disabilities, and active or retired military service members.
Reno-Tahoe International Airport Expecting Busy Holiday Travel
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport says they are getting ready to have thousands of people moving through, so they're asking you too arrive early and pack your patience with your belongings. Nicolle Staten, RNO's Public Affairs Coordinator, says "we're seeing about 15,000 to 16,000 passengers that are going to pass through...
Driver Injured After Car Crashes In Tree on Moana Lane Near Monterey
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree on Moana Lane near Monterey in Reno. The crash happened after noon on Friday. Reno Fire crews cut a man out of the car where he was then transported to a nearby hospital. Crews removed the car from the...
Body Camera Footage Released in Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno
Police have released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in downtown Reno. The suspect was hospitalized but survived and earlier this week, police released body cam footage from the shooting. Police first encountered the suspect in the Silver Legacy parking garage on West 5th Street on...
Lyon County Unveils Ken Harvey Canal Plaque
On December 14, 2022, Lyon County held a dedication ceremony renaming the Tahoe Avenue Storm Drainage Canal to the Ken Harvey Canal. The event was held at 2565 Fort Churchill Road in Silver Springs where a monument and plaque was unveiled overlooking the canal. “Ken served his community from the...
One Hospitalized After Car Crashes into Tree on Moana Lane
Firefighters say the crash caused a brief outage because of the powerline in the area. An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree on Moana Lane near Monterey in Reno.
Fire Crews Respond to Kitchen Fire Near Valley Road in Reno
An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire on Hood Avenue off of Valley Road in Reno. The fire started before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. No injuries were reported. Officials say the home is a total loss and that three adults and two dogs are now displaced due to the fire.
Fire Crews Respond to House Fire in Reno
The cause of the fire, on Hood Avenue, remains under investigation. An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire on Hood Avenue off of Valley Road in Reno.
Offices Closed for Christmas, New Year's Holidays
The following businesses or offices will be closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022 in observance of Christmas Day and Monday, January 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Day. City of Reno recreation facilities...
Investigation Underway After Police Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown Reno
Several downtown Reno streets are currently closed after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning. Police say officers and Reno Justice Court bailiffs originally responded to the area on the report of an unidentified armed person firing shots, just after 7:15 a.m. near the Riverwalk and movie theater near Riverside & Sierra.
Local Philanthropist Evelyn Mount Dies at 96
(December 23, 2022) Today we lost one of the most beloved members of the Reno family - Evelyn Mount. A family friend close to Evelyn tells us she passed away peacefully. Year, after year, after year, Evelyn Mount made sure people in this community didn't go hungry. Inside her garage,...
Mendive Middle School Temporarily Evacuated While Police Investigated Possible Threat
Mendive Middle School in Sparks was temporarily evacuated while police investigated a report of a possible threat at the school. Washoe County School District posted the information just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Just a little more than 30 minutes later, WCSD reported that police determined that the school was safe and that students returned to the building.
School District Reminds Students and Families to Dial 988 for 24/7 Mental Health Crisis Care
With the winter break and more than 2 weeks away from school, friends, supports, social workers and counselors, the Carson City School District is reminding students and families that there is help at the touch of their fingertips. Back in July of this year, the U.S. transitioned the 10-digit National...
Wild Sheep Foundation’s 46th Annual Convention and Expo returns to Reno Jan. 12-14
The Wild Sheep Foundation (WSF) hosts its 46th annual Convention and Sporting Expo "The Sheep Show" Jan. 12-14 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center and the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino. “Every year we bring the sporting community together to celebrate outdoor traditions and raise money for the conservation and management...
Health and Human Services Secretary Visits Reno, Discusses Health Care Priorities
(December 22, 2022) Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was in Reno today to discuss the Biden Administration’s health care priorities and to encourage seniors to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. As part of his Latino Health Tour Mi Salud Importa, Secretary Becerra visited Café Con...
Fernley High Addresses Male Staff Member Accusations
Rumors were sparked on social media after someone took a photo of a teacher, Mr. Sullivan, standing in the doorway of the women’s restroom. School officials say someone took a photo of the teacher outside the bathroom which eventually sparked rumors on social media.
Santa Claus Coming to the Nevada Humane Society
The Nevada Humane Society is celebrating Christmas with a special guest. Santa Claus will be there Friday and Saturday to help send home pets for the holidays. "There are a lot of families out there who want to add a fur baby to their family for Christmas and Hanukkah, so we do see quite a few people coming in," said Nicole Theodoulou with the Nevada Humane Society. "And it's just so much fun. When you come here, Santa will personally bring your pet out to meet you in our lobby and also sit by our Christmas three and take a cute family photo with you."
Fernley High School releases statement on teacher allegations spreading on social media
After an incident earlier this month, Fernley High School released a statement in response to allegations one of their male staff members is facing. The statement was sent out to Fernley parents and families explaining that their assistant principal was facing accusations he was inside one of the girl's restrooms while students were using it.
Sparks Firefighters donate over $5,000 to local Kids Kottage
Keeping up with their yearly tradition of donating to a local organization, Sparks Firefighters were able to donate a check for $5,265 to the local Kids Kottage. Donations come directly from firefighters but also include generous donations from the Sparks Fire Chief’s Association and the Sparks Fire Department Administration Staff.
Barracuda Championship Commits $25,000 to The Discovery
Inspired by a local student’s generosity to her favorite science museum, the Barracuda Championship and the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation are partnering to give back to the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery) this holiday season. If 250 people donate to The Discovery by Dec. 31, the Barracuda...
