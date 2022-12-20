Read full article on original website
Two Businesses, One Great Combo In Hutto, Texas, Have You Seen It?
We've discussed in the past some of the brands that are from Texas that everyone in the nation recognizes. They are loved so much, that Texans show their love in many ways, such as this Christmas Tree decorated in a familiar orange. But what about combinations of Texas brands?. It's...
If You Drive In Texas, You May Be Breaking One of These Laws
There are many things you can and can't do while driving in Texas and, I'm pretty sure, you don't know them all. If you have a Texas driver license then you had to learn the Texas laws regarding driving to get it. At least the basics anyway. You're not required to become a full on attorney though so, many things on the books aren't exactly common knowledge.
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
Game On! Houston, Texas Airport Presses Start On New Amenity
Air travel can just be the worst sometimes can't it? Flights change gates, people are generally a little more short tempered. sometimes even the little ones are just crying all the time due to various reasons. So for this reason, sometimes we need a little bit of a break during our time in the airport.
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
Hey East Texas: So, Giving Cash for Christmas–Is it Cool or a Cop-Out?
Cash. Who in Longview or Tyler, Texas doesn't want a bit more of that?. Especially this year and when we live in a society that seems to take more and more and MORE of it to function as each day passes. But, when it comes to gift-giving, there's dissension amongst...
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad
I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
Texas Residents Are Protecting Their Pipes With What Fast Food Cup?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even the cold it seems sometimes doesn't it? With the upcoming cold that is on the way, Texans everywhere are preparing their homes to deal with the freezing temperatures. Of course, many things are being done to prep the insides of homes. Faucets left dripping,...
Hudson, Texas Boy Severely Burned While Saving Brother’s Life
The word 'hero' is sometimes overused. But, in the case of 12-year-old Rylan Luna, the word 'hero' doesn't come close to encapsulating the life-saving actions that this young man displayed on Saturday, December 10. Yes, Rylan is a hero, but he is also a warrior, a guardian angel, and he...
One of the Top Public Golf Courses in Texas is in Frankston, TX
Whether you love to golf or have never tried it before, it’s not easy. While it might seem like a simple concept actually getting your golf ball to go where you want it to go takes extreme skill and lots of patience, which is something that I have never been good at. But I have friends and family that love to go golfing, so I wanted to see where some of the best golf courses in Texas are located and I had no idea that one of the very best is located in Frankston, Texas.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
21 Fun-Filled Things To Do In East Texas For Your Bored Out-Of-Town Relatives
The relatives are in town for Christmas and the holidays. Whether they're staying with you, at your in-laws, grandmother's house or in a hotel, at some point someone is going to say they're bored and they're looking for something to do. When you think about some East Texans even asking themselves that very same question probably every weekend, 'What is there to do?'
How Much Power Is Texas Using? There’s One Way To Find Out
The Texas Power Grid has always been a talking point. One of the biggest is how much stress the grid is under. The grid has been studied many times, and attempts to ease the stress on the grid have been documented, such as during summertime and the air conditioning. So safe to say, some Texans are nervous on the reliability of the grid during periods of higher stress.
Videos Showing Off Homes of Your Favorite Sport Superstars in Texas
There is a reason that shows such as MTV Cribs have been so successful in the past, we want to see what our favorite athletes' homes look like on the inside and outside. These superstars are making millions and millions of dollars so they can essentially get whatever kind of house they want and have it customized to their liking. Recently I found a new YouTube channel (Sports Mansions) that showed off the homes of some of our favorite athletes in the state of Texas.
Which Walmarts in North Texas Have Drone Delivery Service?
I guess the future is now. Getting drone delivery is possible in parts of North Texas right now. It looks like on Thursday, parts of North Texas can now get drone delivery from their local Walmarts. This is already after parts of North Texas could get drone delivery from their local Walgreens back in April of this year. The company said in a statement they expect people to use it for emergency items. However, the most popular drone delivery in Arkansas where Walmart started? Hamburger Helper if you can believe it.
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
It’s Texas Law: Keep Your Pets Safe From The Extreme Cold Weather
Extreme cold weather is settling in across East Texas thanks to an Arctic air blast. This freezing weather isn't just dangerous to humans, but also to our outdoor pets and livestock. It's Texas law now that you must provide adequate shelter for any outdoor pet and to provide them a safe haven from the extreme elements.
Empty Package Scam Targets Shoppers In Texas And Across The US
Did you know that if you get something in the mail that you didn't order, you can keep it? This could also mean you've been hacked so, keep reading. It's only a few days until Christmas so many people are getting packages delivered left and right as the big day approaches.
