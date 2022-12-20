Read full article on original website
Related
NFC Week 16 Recap: Cowboys Win, Everyone Else Falls
Recapping the NFC East action in Week 16.
Mentally-tough Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott eats pick-6 adversity, Eagles “for lunch”
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Dak Prescott eats adversity for lunch. “I don’t know how else to say it, that’s who he is. He doesn’t blink.”
Jameson Williams Acknowledges What Everyone Is Saying
Jameson Williams only received one target against the Panthers.
Comments / 0