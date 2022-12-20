ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
Winter storm and holiday travel guide

UPDATE (12/24):. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport has announced they will remain closed until Monday, December 26 at 11:00 a.m. According to a recent check of the departure board at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, many flights are consistently scheduled to take off after 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Anyone...
