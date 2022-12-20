Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
China Must Raise Self-Reliance in Agricultural Technology, Xi Says
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping wants China to accelerate efforts to achieve self-reliance in agricultural technology, identifying seed development and core equipment among areas to focus on, state media reported. The central leadership had said in 2020 that the country's seed industry was a weak link in the food...
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
beefmagazine.com
Ceres Tag appoints Australian distributor
Ceres Tag, creator of the world’s first direct to satellite livestock smart ear tag, has announced that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Australia’s largest online seller of livestock ear tags and ag tech solutions, 4Tags.com.au. 4Tags have signed to distribute the world leading Ceres Tag...
Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies.
agupdate.com
Organic livestock farmers seek help
-WHITINGHAM, Vt. (AP) – Organic dairy and other livestock farmers are calling for emergency federal aid as they grapple with skyrocketing organic feed costs, in part from the war in Ukraine, and steep fuel and utility expenses. The increased costs are on top of severe drought in the West and repercussions of the drought this summer in the Northeast.
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
A rigged game? Poultry farmers complain of big debt, unreliable income
Federal officials want to force industry to disclose more information to farmers to help them better understand the risks. Industry leaders see no need for change.
capitalbnews.org
The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
natureworldnews.com
Green Crops Might Offer a Practical Substitute for Capturing and Supplying Nitrogen for the Production of Vegetables
Green crops may offer a practical substitute for capturing and supplying nitrogen for vegetable production when fertilizer prices rise. In the Tasman region, research is being conducted to estimate the nitrogen collected from green crops and determine the profitability for growers. The nine-month study, one of 12 projects nationally to...
US News and World Report
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, December 8, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on news that officials have decided to take action against livestock farms in the Netherlands. The country has a nitrogen minister who has said the government will give farmers 100% of the farm value to quit. The country can also shut farms down because they are considered polluters. Max outlines the details of the program that aims to end these “key polluters.” Livestock farms are targeted in the European Union as key source of greenhouse gases.
US News and World Report
Groups pushing to get farm worker bill over the finish line
It’s vital to pass federal legislation reforming migrant worker visas to bring down food costs and to limit devastating levels of food waste, groups advocating for farmers and agricultural workers said last week. Already passed by the U.S. House, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021, could reach the floor of the U.S. Senate any […] The post Groups pushing to get farm worker bill over the finish line appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New federal building standards seek to cut energy use and emissions
The Biden-Harris administration Wednesday announced the first federal building standards designed to reduce energy use while electrifying equipment and appliances in 30% of federal building space by 2030.
beefmagazine.com
USDA moves forward with Cattle Contract Library
Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) published for public inspection a final rule in the Federal Register to secure the contract information needed to populate a Cattle Contracts Library. The official publication of the final rule is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, with full implementation of the rule planned for Jan. 6, 2023. The final rule will require packers that slaughtered an average of not less than five percent of the number of fed cattle slaughtered nationally during the immediately preceding five calendar years to submit contractual information for the purchase of cattle.
US News and World Report
Weird weather hit cattle ranchers and citrus growers in 2022. Why it likely will get worse.
Drought imperils Texas farmers' ability to breed cattle. Hurricanes threaten Florida's iconic citrus. Experts tie the troubles to climate change.
$4.7 million to go to WVU agriculture project
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $4,795,300 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program will go towards a West Virginia University livestock systems management project.
Farmers endured a rough year, but fertilizer companies cashed in
Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was "knee-high to a grasshopper" and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
