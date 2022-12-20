ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Yardbarker

REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise

The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed

The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was

A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player had unexpected reaction to making Pro Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys had a whopping seven players named to the Pro Bowl this week, but we highly doubt any of them reacted like return specialist KaVontae Turpin when he got the good news. Turpin was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as a kick and punt returner. The former TCU speedster was first... The post Cowboys player had unexpected reaction to making Pro Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones

The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At various points in the half, fans could be heard chanting for backup Bailey Zappe to replace starting quarterback Mac Jones.
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ Geno Smith has cost himself a lot of cash with recent performances

For a good chunk of the 2022 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was an under-the-radar MVP candidate. The veteran journeyman surprised the masses by playing at a high level while being tasked with replacing franchise legend, Russell Wilson. In fact, Smith has outplayed his counterpart through the vast majority of the campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr Talks

We're only a few weeks away from the NFL Playoffs getting underway and Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team. The free agent wide receiver visited the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys a couple of weeks ago but has yet to make a decision on who he'll sign with for the rest of this season.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

49ers Notebook: Ray-Ray McCloud on why Brock Purdy is Josh Allen-esque; Purdy's milestone-filled Saturday; Why was Drake Jackson inactive? Javon Kinlaw on his return, and why his favorite player isn't Nick Bosa

The 49ers were a happy bunch after knocking off the Washington Commanders 37-20 at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, and it led to plenty of good material to come out of the locker room following the game. Players such as George Kittle and Nick Bosa were dressed up in Christmas-themed outfits...

Comments / 0

Community Policy