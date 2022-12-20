Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Yardbarker
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Jerry Jones reportedly eyeing new Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have cooled off in recent weeks, narrowly escaping with a win over the Houston Texans and then
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise
The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
Jalen Hurts 'Mind Games'? Cowboys Falling for Eagles QB Trick?
The Eagles are allowed to keep a mystery as to how long Jalen Hurts will be out, including as to whether he will play at the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.
Leighton Vander Esch situation with the Dallas Cowboys “the ugly” of the NFL
Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on a one-year deal and now he’s hurt with a familiar injury.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Wants to Know: How Did the Eagles Become the Cowboys' Biggest Rival?
The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL. Texas Wants to Know teamed up with the hosts of the Philadelphia podcast, The Jawncast, to try to figure out how the tension between these two cities got so intense. According to...
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
Yardbarker
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation...
Look: Skip Bayless Has Blunt Reaction To Dak Prescott's Interception vs. Eagles
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough start to this Saturday's game against the Eagles. A pass intended to Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Josh Sweat and returned for a touchdown. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who is known for being a Cowboys fan, was obviously upset about Prescott's early pick-six.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was
A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Cowboys player had unexpected reaction to making Pro Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys had a whopping seven players named to the Pro Bowl this week, but we highly doubt any of them reacted like return specialist KaVontae Turpin when he got the good news. Turpin was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as a kick and punt returner. The former TCU speedster was first... The post Cowboys player had unexpected reaction to making Pro Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones
The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At various points in the half, fans could be heard chanting for backup Bailey Zappe to replace starting quarterback Mac Jones.
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ Geno Smith has cost himself a lot of cash with recent performances
For a good chunk of the 2022 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was an under-the-radar MVP candidate. The veteran journeyman surprised the masses by playing at a high level while being tasked with replacing franchise legend, Russell Wilson. In fact, Smith has outplayed his counterpart through the vast majority of the campaign.
Jerry Jones Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr Talks
We're only a few weeks away from the NFL Playoffs getting underway and Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team. The free agent wide receiver visited the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys a couple of weeks ago but has yet to make a decision on who he'll sign with for the rest of this season.
Yardbarker
49ers Notebook: Ray-Ray McCloud on why Brock Purdy is Josh Allen-esque; Purdy's milestone-filled Saturday; Why was Drake Jackson inactive? Javon Kinlaw on his return, and why his favorite player isn't Nick Bosa
The 49ers were a happy bunch after knocking off the Washington Commanders 37-20 at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, and it led to plenty of good material to come out of the locker room following the game. Players such as George Kittle and Nick Bosa were dressed up in Christmas-themed outfits...
