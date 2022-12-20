ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

sanjoseinside.com

Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate

That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
HYDESVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29

Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake hits Humboldt County just days after previous one

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CALIF. — Four days after a historic 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Humboldt County residents received a smaller, though still significant, shake today. According to the USGS Earthquake Map, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the coast around 11:33 AM today. The map says the quake started eight kilometers east of Hydesville, and sent shockwaves throughout much of the North Coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Fernbridge along State Route 211 reopens following deadly quake in Humboldt County

FERNDALE — The Fernbridge in Humboldt County reopened Wednesday night after sustaining damage in this week's deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Caltrans District 1 said there was damage to the bridge's deck and underlying structure and $6 million in emergency funding was allocated for repairs that have already begun and include repaving the road and adding additional support to the bridge's approaches.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US

If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: The Big Quake, Underreported Stories and Disco Baking

We're looking at the evolving impacts of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Humboldt County in the early hours of Dec. 20, as well as the resources and recovery efforts. This week's cover story has underreported stories from around the country and the billionaire takeover of news media. And if you're still baking holiday cookies and treats, we've got a look at Cal Poly Humboldt alum Esteban Castillo's disco-fabulous Chicano Bakes cookbook. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
CBS Sacramento

Update: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after deadly NorCal quake

FERNDALE -- Two elderly residents died, 12 others injured and businesses and homes were damaged when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by nearly 80 aftershocks rocked the Humboldt County coastline Tuesday.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 2:34 a.m. and was followed in rapid-fire succession by dozens of aftershocks quakes measuring 4.6 to 2.5. Tens of thousands were left without power following the initial quake.Damage to buildings and infrastructure was still being assessed Tuesday afternoon. Two Humboldt County hospitals lost power and were running on generators, but the scale of the damage appeared to be minimal...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
Outsider.com

Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

