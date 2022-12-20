Read full article on original website
'Living here isn't easy to begin with.' How an earthquake brought people together
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — I woke Tuesday morning to a phone call from my editor before 8 a.m. — earlier than usual — with the kind of assignment you can't plan for. There had been an earthquake. A big one. Could I drive five hours north from my home in Sacramento to Humboldt County? Now?
Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate
That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake
RIO DELL, Calif. — As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
Destruction, tears and tenacity in California towns battered by earthquake
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Combing their homes with flashlights in the darkness, residents of the rural communities of the Eel River Valley could only sense what damage Tuesday’s earthquake had brought to their lives five days before Christmas.
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29
Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
4.1 Magnitude Earthquake hits Humboldt County just days after previous one
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CALIF. — Four days after a historic 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Humboldt County residents received a smaller, though still significant, shake today. According to the USGS Earthquake Map, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the coast around 11:33 AM today. The map says the quake started eight kilometers east of Hydesville, and sent shockwaves throughout much of the North Coast.
Homes in Humboldt County considered unsafe following quake
Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Humboldt County following Tuesday’s strong earthquake that caused two deaths, dozens of injuries and left homes in disrepair.
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
Fernbridge along State Route 211 reopens following deadly quake in Humboldt County
FERNDALE — The Fernbridge in Humboldt County reopened Wednesday night after sustaining damage in this week's deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Caltrans District 1 said there was damage to the bridge's deck and underlying structure and $6 million in emergency funding was allocated for repairs that have already begun and include repaving the road and adding additional support to the bridge's approaches.
Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US
If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
NCJ Preview: The Big Quake, Underreported Stories and Disco Baking
We're looking at the evolving impacts of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Humboldt County in the early hours of Dec. 20, as well as the resources and recovery efforts. This week's cover story has underreported stories from around the country and the billionaire takeover of news media. And if you're still baking holiday cookies and treats, we've got a look at Cal Poly Humboldt alum Esteban Castillo's disco-fabulous Chicano Bakes cookbook. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
Update: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after deadly NorCal quake
FERNDALE -- Two elderly residents died, 12 others injured and businesses and homes were damaged when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by nearly 80 aftershocks rocked the Humboldt County coastline Tuesday.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 2:34 a.m. and was followed in rapid-fire succession by dozens of aftershocks quakes measuring 4.6 to 2.5. Tens of thousands were left without power following the initial quake.Damage to buildings and infrastructure was still being assessed Tuesday afternoon. Two Humboldt County hospitals lost power and were running on generators, but the scale of the damage appeared to be minimal...
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Following the 6.4 Earthquake, Rio Dell Residents Try to Put the Pieces Back Together With Help from Emergency Responders
The day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County in the early morning hours, emergency responders descended on the small city of Rio Dell, whose residents felt the brunt of the violent temblor. By this afternoon, roughly 65 percent of the city’s homes had been inspected and 26 had...
Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
