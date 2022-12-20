Read full article on original website
Despite rising interest rates and slowing economy, most consumers are handling debts, so far
Despite a slowing economy, rising interest rates and persistent inflation, Americans have kept on spending, underscored by what is shaping up as a solid holiday shopping season. They also have kept on borrowing, without signs of widespread pain, at least yet. The picture on consumer debt and borrowing is a mixed one, like...
Saudi Arabia is the US Army’s Biggest Customer
America has provided weapons to other nations for decades. In World War II. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt described the U.S. as the “arsenal for democracy” just before America entered the war. Large factories in the country’s biggest cities were then converted from their traditional manufacturing purposes to making tanks, airplanes, and other ordnance of war […]
How to help the Fed and avoid a recession
Why has the Fed become the “only game in town” for fighting inflation when there are many other options?
The Verge
New NY state law takes aim at warehouse work quotas like the ones Amazon uses
Yesterday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Warehouse Worker Protection Act (WWPA), which protects warehouse distribution workers from undisclosed or unlawful work speed quotas. In addition to protecting warehouse workers from unreasonably demanding work quotas, the law will require distribution centers to inform workers of their performance and rights in the workplace.
The Verge
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is back in the US, released on $250 million bail
Now that Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is back in the US, he has been released from federal custody. The New York Times and CNBC report the co-founder of the failed and allegedly fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange FTX was released on $250 million bail, secured by his parent’s home, ahead of his trial on eight criminal charges he faces, in addition to civil suits filed by the SEC and CFTC.
The Verge
TikTok’s parent company accessed the data of US journalists
An internal investigation at TikTok parent company ByteDance found that several employees accessed the TikTok data of at least two US journalists and a “small number” of other people connected to them, according to internal emails obtained by The Verge that were first reported by The New York Times. The accessed data includes the reporters’ IP addresses, which were used to see if they had been physically near TikTok employees who were suspected of leaking information to the press.
The Verge
EcoFlow Power Kit review: off-grid living made easy
There’s never been a better time to become a digital nomad. Many employers not named Elon Musk now offer flexible work-from-home arrangements, enacted during the pandemic and made permanent in 2022. Ironically, Musk’s little Starlink RV service has been a boon to remote working by bringing relatively fast internet to great swaths of digital wilderness, even while driving. And for those looking to go truly remote, dozens of countries, like Spain, Barbados, Namibia, and Malaysia, now offer temporary residency permits to digital workers of foreign-based employers.
