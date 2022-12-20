Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Rain, arctic temperatures could lead to dangerous roads Friday: Here's how to prepare
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As the sun is going down, the roads are starting to get busier. And with rain and plummeting arctic temperatures Thursday night, roads could be extra dangerous with the potential of "flash freezing" Friday morning. Here's how to be prepared on the road. AAA is estimating...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activates to Level 3-State of Emergency
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has activated to a Level 3-State of Emergency as an arctic blast takes hold of the state. TEMA's designation means "a serious emergency or minor disaster has occurred or a situation is deteriorating rapidly and public warnings are being issued." As a result,...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee among states with highest flu activity as first child deaths reported
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among eight states and New York City experiencing the highest levels of flu activity in the nation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC Influenza weekly report, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Washington, and New York...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
Comments / 0