ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Tennessee among states with highest flu activity as first child deaths reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among eight states and New York City experiencing the highest levels of flu activity in the nation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC Influenza weekly report, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Washington, and New York...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy