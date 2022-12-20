K-State limits operations Thursday and Friday ahead of 'extreme winter weather forecasts'
Kansas State University campus operations will be limited Thursday and Friday ahead of a winter storm and dangerous wind chill values.
K-State officials announced Tuesday that operations at all campuses will be limited to essential personnel only Thursday and Friday. Emails and text alerts were sent to university faculty, staff, students and media Tuesday afternoon. Students are currently out for winter break. Classes resume Jan. 17.
Comments / 0