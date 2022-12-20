ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin wind chill advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for any updates. Weather tools. Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy...
WausauPilot

Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that could change. Verona, 5. Jefferson, 4.0. Glendale, 3.6. Waterloo, 3.4. Portage,...
Channel 3000

Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts...
wuwm.com

What did 'Wisconsin Death Trip' miss?

Almost 50 years ago, the book Wisconsin Death Trip came out. It was the work of non-fiction writer Michael Lesy, a graduate student at Rutgers University. He’d encountered what he viewed as haunting photos from Black River Falls, a small town in western Wisconsin. Taken between 1885-1940, the glass photo negatives were kept in the archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wind chill chart: Click, print for use at home or office

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News invites you to click and print off a copy of the National Weather Service (NWS) wind chill chart. Put it up on your refrigerator, so you'll always know what the temperature feels like when the wind is kicking up. The National Weather Service wind chill temperature...
nbc15.com

Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
