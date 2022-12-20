One of the most annoying things one hears as a news reporter, or at least one of the most cynical and ignorantly flippant things, is how actors only do jobs for money. I.e., when Hugh Jackman finally agreed to return as Wolverine/Logan in “Deadpool 3,” it was because they finally decided to pay him the dump truck of money he always wanted and was holding out for. The problem with that is that it disregards the obscene amounts of money these actors are paid and how someone like Hugh Jackman would never need to play Wolverine again if he didn’t want to; he’s essentially set for life. It also disregards actors are regular human beings who—after a long hard job with a lot of training and physical action involved—often feel like they never ever want to play that role again (think Daniel Craig when he said he’d rather “break glass and slash my wrists” when asked if he would do James Bond again after just finishing “Spectre”). Actors, like people, change their minds, and time and distance can always help.

