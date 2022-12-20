Read full article on original website
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Charlie Cox Thinks The Upcoming Disney+ Revival “Won’t Be As Gory” As The Netflix Series
“Daredevil: Born Again” arrives next year as the final MCU show slated for Phase 5, with a Spring 2024 release on Disney+. Will fans be able to wait that long for the revival of Marvel‘s earlier Netflix series? Well, there’s plenty of other MCU content on the way to hold them over. Or maybe Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdoch will make another cameo in an upcoming series or film like he did in “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.”
Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ on Netflix, a Prequel That Shows the Conjunction of the Spheres and the Creation of the First Witcher
It’s not a surprise that The Witcher became one of Netflix’s most popular shows when it debuted in 2019; it’s based on a book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, and fans of the books felt that the adaptation was faithful enough to follow the show. So it was inevitable that there would be spinoffs and prequels. The first of them, Blood Origin, debuts on Christmas Day. THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: An upside-down shot of a rain-soaked battle, with a fire raging in the background. The Gist: The person in the battle is a bard known as the Sandpiper,...
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: Writers Say They Had To Split Sequel Into Two Films Because Of “Too Much Material”
“Avatar: The Way Of Water” is now in theaters, and only time will tell if it’s another massive financial success for James Cameron. It’s off to a good start, in any case: $550 million at the global box office so far. But the new sequel needs bigger numbers than that if Cameron takes the franchise past “Avatar 3,” a movie that, Variety reports, is a direct continuation of “The Way Of Water.”
Hugh Jackman Says Ryan Reynolds “Annoyingly” Pestered Him To Be In ‘Deadpool’ Films “For Years” Before He Relented
One of the most annoying things one hears as a news reporter, or at least one of the most cynical and ignorantly flippant things, is how actors only do jobs for money. I.e., when Hugh Jackman finally agreed to return as Wolverine/Logan in “Deadpool 3,” it was because they finally decided to pay him the dump truck of money he always wanted and was holding out for. The problem with that is that it disregards the obscene amounts of money these actors are paid and how someone like Hugh Jackman would never need to play Wolverine again if he didn’t want to; he’s essentially set for life. It also disregards actors are regular human beings who—after a long hard job with a lot of training and physical action involved—often feel like they never ever want to play that role again (think Daniel Craig when he said he’d rather “break glass and slash my wrists” when asked if he would do James Bond again after just finishing “Spectre”). Actors, like people, change their minds, and time and distance can always help.
‘Ahsoka’: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Reportedly Playing ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Character Hera Syndulla In Upcoming Disney+ Series
The “Star Wars” Galaxy gets a little bit larger next year with two new Disney+ shows on the way: “Ahsoka” and “Skeleton Crew” (both on our Anticipated 2023 TV list). And of the two, “Ashoka” takes the crown as the most anticipated “Star Wars” project that isn’t “The Mandalorian” Season 3. So, why so much hype? Well, Rosario Dawson returns to play the former Jedi Padawan, but another big reason is that several characters from the animated series “Star Wars: Rebels” will join the series. That’s right, live-action debuts for the likes of Ezra Bridger, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and more.
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
‘Blood’ Trailer: Michelle Monaghan Will Do Anything To Protect Her Son In Brad Anderson’s New Horror Family Thriller
Pandemics are already something of a horror, at least an existential one for modern-day audiences, and having a sick child is certainly a terrifying thought for all parents. Given all these problems are very real and scary, modern-day parents turn out to be even more protective of their children or become “helicopter parents.” And it seems like all these contemporary ideas are folded together in the new horror thriller “Blood” by genre filmmaker Brad Anderson best known for directing “The Machinist” with Christian Bale.
Ana De Armas Fans’ Lawsuit Over ‘Yesterday’ Trailer Puts Movie Studios At Risk Over Deceptive Trailers
Movie studios are on notice after a federal judge ruled against Universal Pictures in a false advertising lawsuit over the trailer for Danny Boyle‘s 2019 film “Yesterday.” Variety reports that U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled in favor of two Ana de Armas fans who filed the lawsuit in January. Their stance? They rented “Yesterday” after seeing de Armas in the trailer, only to discover all of her scenes were cut from the final film.
Director Sebastián Lelio On ‘The Wonder,’ Post-Factual Belief, Working with Florence Pugh, & Scarlett Johansson In The Future
One supposes we’re not helping by running this piece so late—lost in the woods of the end-of-year madness, apologies—but Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio’s latest drama “The Wonder” is one of the most overlooked films of the year. Currently available on Netflix, in fact, while we move towards the holiday break, if you’re looking to catch up on the profoundly underrated films of 2022—a feature will be running in the new year—Lelio’s “The Wonder” is the perfect catch-up film. Lelio is, of course, known for “Gloria” (2013), “Disobedience” with Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams (2017), and “A Fantastic Woman,” which won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2018.
Ethan Hawke Talks ‘The Last Movie Stars,’ Working With Marvel, Paul Schrader & More
Earlier this year, we spoke with Ethan Hawke about his soulful Apple TV+ movie, “Raymond and Ray,” co-starring Ewan McGregor and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. It’s a humanist meditation on brotherhood, family, grief, and trying to come to terms with that parent you had major issues with now that they’re gone (read our review).
Taylor Sheridan Has An Upcoming Show “No One Knows Much About” That Has “Four Of The Biggest Movie Stars Alive In It”
Taylor Sheridan looks like he has another hit on his hands with “1923,” the second prequel series to his TV sensation “Yellowstone.” And there are even more “Yellowstone” prequels on the way: “6666,” set in modern-day Texas, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story.” But the most exciting upcoming Sheridan project may be one no one knows about: a show he’s shot secretly with some huge movie stars.
‘Yellowstone’: Taylor Sheridan’s Series Originally Had Robert Redford Committed At HBO
Five seasons in, Taylor Sheridan‘s “Yellowstone” remains a TV sensation, with two prequels already out and two more on the way. And based on the response this past weekend to the premiere of “1923,” the second “Yellowstone” prequel, Sheridan won’t slow down any time soon. The debut episode of “1923” is Paramount+‘s biggest premiere ever, bringing in 7.4 million viewers. Those are HBO numbers right there.
Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine “Hates” Deadpool & “Wants To Punch Him” In The Face In ‘Deadpool 3’
After years and years of hoping and praying and being pestered by Ryan Reynolds, a Wolverine Vs. Deadpool movie is finally happening in “Deadpool 3,” coming in the fall of 2024 (not the official title of the film as of right now). Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have both been talking about the movie a lot, the “48 Hours” bickering buddy comedy dynamics, the fact that it was Jackman who wanted to do it after Reynolds mainly had given up, and how the multiverse is going to help them not undo the canon of James Mangold’s “Logan.”
James Gray Calls Box Office-Obsessed Moviegoers Capitalist “Lemmings”: “Do You Own Stock In Comcast?”
While theaters are still recovering from the pandemic directly impacting attendance and box office outcomes, there are still really great movies struggling to find audiences outside of streaming and VOD options when they are released in theaters. Some smaller to mid-range pictures, mainly horror, have done better than expected in the shadow of the $100-200 million-dollar budgeted blockbusters that seemingly come out round-year now.
‘Wakanda Forever’: Ryan Coogler Says The Original Script Featured A Father/Son Dynamic Post Thanos Snap
By now, you know the story of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a meditation on grief and vengeance centered on the point of view of T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), who eventually dons the mantle of the new Black Panther (read our review). You probably also know the story of the original ‘Wakanda Forever’ screenplay too; the one written after Chadwick Boseman’s death, and tragically, one he was never able to read before he passed. You’ve likely even heard the film was about T’Challa coming to terms with post-Thanos Snap, the Blip, being absent from Wakanda, and everyone who survived for five years.
Antonio Banderas On ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ & Whether He’s Down for ‘Shrek 5’ [Interview]
After the success of the original “Puss in Boots” movie, Antonio Banderas was pretty sure there would be a sequel to the “Shrek” franchise spin-off. In fact, why wouldn’t there be? The first installment earned positive reviews and grossed $550 million globally off just a $130 million production budget. And Banderas, who voices the swashbuckling feline, was asked about a new movie for years. But the project was delayed, primarily because NBCUniversal acquired DreamWorks Animation in 2016.
‘Avatar’: James Cameron Shot Nearly 3 Films To Avoid The “’Stranger Things’ Effect” Of Teens Who “Look Like They’re 27”
It’s no secret that James Cameron wants the world of Pandora in his “Avatar” franchise to look as realistic as possible. But it’s not all about digital verisimilitude for the director; it’s a practical feature in casting, too. Hence one of the reasons why Cameron shot “Avatar: The Way Of Water,” “Avatar 3,” and part of the upcoming fourth film at the same time: he didn’t want young actor Jack Champion to have a growth spurt on him in between films.
