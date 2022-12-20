ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTVC

TDOT: We'll do our job to treat roads, but drivers should plan ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the state prepares for subzero temperatures and light snow accumulation, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is urging drivers to plan ahead. Dangerous driving conditions are expected as temperatures will drastically drop Thursday evening into Friday morning. Some snow is possible, which would quickly...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Water line break leads to iced power lines in Soddy-Daisy Saturday

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Cold weather led to more problems in Soddy-Daisy Saturday. NewsChannel9's Skyview drone flew over a busted water line off Thrasher Pike at Highway 27. The water shot straight up into the frigid air, forming ice around a power line. That later pulled the line down, but...
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WTVC

Find or share recipes at Outdoor Alabama's Wild Eats Page

(Editor's note: David Rainer of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources contributed to this report). It's bitter cold out. Venturing outside is not fun, if not downright dangerous. So what can you do?. If you are a hunter or a fisherman, there's a good chance you've got some...
ALABAMA STATE

