Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee’s final report as ‘highly partisan’

Former President Trump slammed the final report released by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack Thursday night, calling the report “highly partisan” and accusing the panel of engaging in a “WITCH HUNT.”. “The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the...
Transcripts reveal link between Trump, Nevada fake electors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New transcripts of closed-door testimony to the Jan. 6 House committee show Donald Trump and his allies had a direct hand in the Nevada Republican Party’s scheme to send a phony electoral certificate to Congress in 2020 in a last-ditch attempt to keep the former president in power.
NEVADA STATE
The Week

Hedge funds' favorite public college

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web: Credit card headaches abroad Chase's highest-end credit card declines a distressing number of overseas transactions, said Seth Kugel in The New York Times. On a trip to Brazil, I "had dozens of transactions declined" with my Chase Sapphire Reserve and a Delta-branded American Express card. This isn't supposed to happen, especially with the Chase card, which is touted as "one of the best travel cards out there," with a $550 annual fee. A reader wrote to say that she had the same thing happen with her...
MICHIGAN STATE
How the Jan. 6 committee wants to safeguard democracy: 11 recommendations

(The Hill) – The House committee examining last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its long-awaited final report on Thursday night, marking the culmination of a historic investigation that’s captivated Congress and the country for the last 18 months. The thrust of the committee’s argument has...
