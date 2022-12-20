Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldLocal GuyTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinance 28866
TACOMA, Wash. – Ordinance 28866 – brought forward by District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker and co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka – was unanimously passed by the Tacoma City Council tonight. “With the full support of my City Council colleagues, we have...
Chronicle
City of Chehalis Declares Emergency to Pay for New Water Main Line
A water main line break was discovered underneath Interstate 5 at 13th Street on Dec. 14 around 8 a.m. The main line ruptured and caused a leak of an estimated 1,700 gallons per minute. This leak affected Chehalis residents on city water in the surrounding area, including Green Hill School,...
Pierce County to raise sewer rates for higher maintenance costs
(The Center Square) – Pierce County residents will see a 3% increase in their sewer rates starting next year. In 2023, single-family customers will pay $59.06, multi-family customers will pay $51.59 per unit monthly and businesses customers will pay a basic service charge of $17.67 each month according to the county.
thejoltnews.com
Keep your water meter box clear, says Olympia
Olympia is asking its residents to find and maintain their water meters in case of a plumbing problem. In a press release, the city requested that residents confirm the location of their respective water meters and clear it of debris. “City staff need access to perform routine maintenance or to...
Chronicle
Five-Year State of Emergency for Housing, Homelessness Comes to an End in Cowlitz County
The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday rescinded the state of emergency in housing and homelessness declared more than five years ago in part to avoid adopting stormwater regulations required by the state. Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he proposed taking the declaration off the books because it has been in place for...
Chronicle
Lewis County Seeks Volunteers for Boundary Review Board
The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking a volunteer to serve on the county’s Boundary Review Board. The Boundary Review Board is a five-member quasi-judicial administrative body that reviews proposals for boundary changes by cities, towns and special-purpose districts (such as fire districts) within Lewis County, including city or district annexations. The actions most commonly seen before the board are annexations.
Chronicle
Toledo City Staff Resign Due to ‘Difficult’ Working Conditions
Any calls or emails to the City of Toledo are currently going unanswered as the city deals with the sudden departure of its office staff following months of tension within the office. After some significant turnover in the city office over the last eight months, both of the city’s remaining...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Post Office Closures Are Unethical and Unprofessional
I am a resident of the town of Salkum affected by the postal service issues. In The Chronicle’s article about post office closures, the postal service failed to disclose that there are more problems than just locking the door of the post office and hanging up a sign. The...
thurstontalk.com
COVID Relief Funding Awarded to PSE Clears More Than $20 Million in Unpaid Customer Bills
Puget Sound Energy (PSE) helped thousands of customers this holiday season pay off millions in past due bills. The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) awarded PSE $20.4 million in COVID relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021. The money went toward paying off or reducing unpaid electric and natural gas utility bills for nearly 36,000 current and former customers.
Car theft epidemic in Pierce County reaches 96% increase
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, 39 cars were reported stolen in Pierce County, 20 of which were Kia or Hyundai models. The increase in car theft in the county has reached 96% due to several factors, including short staffing at the sheriff's department, a law prohibiting officers from chasing car theft suspects, and a priority on investigating violent crimes.
Chronicle
Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon
The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
KUOW
80 cars stolen per day across King and Pierce counties last month
Talk about the work of a Grinch, or a whole lot of Grinches, aiming to steal cars across Western Washington. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force says 39 cars were stolen in Pierce County this past Wednesday alone. More than half of those thefts were of Kia or Hyundai models.
VIDEO: Watch @SeattleWXGuy’s Tesla slide into Normany Park police cruiser
The roads in the region were so iced-over and slick on Friday morning, Dec. 23, 2022, that even @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder was a victim – after parking his Tesla, it slid on its own and smacked into a Normandy Park Police cruiser before continuing down a hill. “Parked the...
Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm
SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
Chronicle
Sirens: Criminal Impersonation; Vandalized Park Bathrooms; Unattended Children; Bad Checks
• A minor, non-injury collision was reported at the intersection of East Reynolds Avenue and North Pearl Street just after 1:05 p.m. on Dec. 21. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 22. Theft. • Sakoya L....
Chronicle
Elderly Man Saved From Underneath Bulldozer in Cowlitz County
A 73-year-old man was rescued Wednesday afternoon by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire Department members after the man got pinned down underneath a bulldozer, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. First responders arrived at 2:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of Coal Creek Road in Longview...
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
Chronicle
‘Treacherous’ Ice Storm Delays Christmas Travel, Closes Major Roadways Friday
‘Twas the night before Christmas Eve and all through Lewis County, ice covered grounds from Packwood to the western boundary. On Friday morning, residents throughout the area received notifications from the Lewis County Alerts system warning of the “treacherous” conditions, advising not to travel unless “absolutely necessary,” as local fire and emergency service responses were seeing delays in response times.
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
Comments / 0