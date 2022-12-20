Read full article on original website
Related
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the US
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the U.S. While most infections previously occurred in the South, more recent infections have been identified further North. Climate change and warmer temperatures are increasing the amoeba's ability to survive in areas where it previously couldn't. What is the brain-eating amoeba?. Naegleria fowleri,...
Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge
Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season.
iheart.com
U.S. Life Expectancy Plummets To 25 Year Low Due To COVID, Drug Overdoses
The average life expectancy for Americans fell to a 25-year low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An American born in 2021 is expected to live until they are 76.4 years old. That is down over two years from 2019 when life expectancy stood at 78.8 years.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Brazil: Vertical transmission of HIV and syphilis elimination certification achieved in 43 cities
Brazil’s Ministry of Health awarded certificates or stamps of good practices to 43 municipalities that reached the goal of eliminating the transmission of HIV and/or syphilis as a public health problem Wednesday. Of the certified cities, 28 were for HIV elimination, including 3 recertifications: São Paulo (SP), Curitiba (PR)...
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
CBS News
FDA warns against consuming certain raw oysters distributed to 13 states, including Maryland, after reported illnesses
(CNN) -- The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states, including Maryland, not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting. The Southern Nevada Health District informed officials...
Face masks come back to forefront amid triple threat of Covid-19, flu, RSV
Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped wearing them, some of the nation's leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on -- but this time, it's not just because of Covid-19.
U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by Covid, RSV and flu
Hospitals nationwide are once again at full capacity with a trifecta of illnesses: Covid, RSV and the flu. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on the surge in viruses and how the CDC is responding.Dec. 8, 2022.
Pandemic saw record drug deaths among pregnant women
Story at a glance In 2020, a record number of pregnant or postpartum women died from drug overdoses in the United States. Although these rates had been steadily increasing since 2017, the COVID-19 pandemic likely exacerbated challenges women faced when seeking care. Barriers to treatment and an unregulated supply of drugs contributed to the uptick…
TODAY.com
How to tell the difference between flu and RSV cases
With RSV cases rising and flu hospitalizations hitting a 10-year high, NBC’s medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar breaks down how to tell the difference between the two respiratory illnesses.Dec. 7, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Common medicine can stop the transmission of HIV infection from mother to child
Antiviral drugs almost completely reduce the risk of mothers passing on HIV infection to their children, even in a low-income country with a high HIV incidence such as Tanzania, according to a new study in The Lancet HIV by researchers from Karolinska Institutet. The discovery raises hopes of achieving the World Health Organization's goal of eliminating the spread of infection from mother to child.
KXLY
~10 Percent of Deaths Among Ever-Employed Linked to COPD in 2020
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — About 10 percent of deaths among ever-employed persons aged 15 years and older were associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2020, according to research published in the Dec. 9 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Minnesota: Legionnaires’ disease cases reported in Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports being informed of two laboratory-confirmed Legionnaires’ disease cases with onsets in October 2022 and December 2022 connected with the Woodland Garden Apartments in Duluth. Two cases of Legionella with a common apartment building is concerning as outbreaks in this setting are relatively...
Can adults get Strep A? Cases rise across UK as 15 children die from infection
Fifteen children have now died from Strep A amidst a growing number of infections in recent weeks.The death toll rose again on Thursday as hospital A&E departments were left “overflowing” with young patients.The infection has hit the NHS during its busiest period time, with pharmacies struggling with localised shortages of antibiotics – leaving parents struggling to find medicine for their sick children.Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “There is significant pressure in our paediatric departments, and it’s not just worried parents with Strep, its persistent problems that we’ve got with RSV and flu.“We...
MedicalXpress
Babies born to Black mothers in rich countries twice as likely to die in first weeks of life
Babies born to Black mothers in richer countries are more likely to be stillborn or die in the first four weeks of life than those born to white women, new research has found. A new meta-analysis published in The Lancet today shows significantly worse survival and health impacts for babies born to women from Black and ethnic minority groups across high and upper-middle income countries including the UK, US, and Canada.
Scarlet fever cases in your area as cases surge
The number of scarlet fever cases has increased by 14 per cent in a week - and tenfold in a year, new figures show.There were 1,131 cases of scarlet fever - which is caused by the Strep A bacteria - last week compared to 991 the week before. This brought the total this year to 23,000 - up from just 2,300 during the same period last year.Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness that is treated with antibiotics but is also highly infectious. Symptoms include a sore throat, headache, and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body...
Gizmodo
Severe Strep A Is Rising in U.S. After 24 Child Deaths in UK
Severe cases of strep A appear to be climbing in parts of the world outside of the UK, where the surge was first reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as several children’s hospitals in the U.S. have documented an increase, while doctors in Montreal, Canada recently reported a possible rise in the area as well, along with two child deaths. These surges are likely linked to a lack of a population immunity to the bacteria, as well as a concurrent rise in respiratory viral infections such as influenza, health officials have said.
Comments / 0