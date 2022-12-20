ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A battering winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday, left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled police, fire departments and an airport in snow-blown New York state.
BUFFALO, NY
TSA: Man tried to smuggle disassembled gun in peanut butter

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A Rhode Island man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport for trying to smuggle a disassembled gun inside two containers of peanut butter. The TSA says the .22 caliber gun parts were wrapped in plastic and jammed in the middle of each jar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. The university said in a statement that officials are reviewing Trew’s statement.
AUSTIN, TX

