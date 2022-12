HOLLY POND, Ala. – The Holly Pond Broncos and Hanceville Bulldogs squared off for the second time this season and just like last time, both Holly Pond squads came away with a pair of wins. A huge second half by the Lady Broncos helped propel them to a 61-28 win over the Lady Bulldogs while the Broncos capped off the night with a 65-52 win over the Bulldogs.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO