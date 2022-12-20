MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO