Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight
Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
Roads re-open, no travel advisories lifted but caution urged as blowing snow continues
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation re-opened Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea and state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota at 11 a.m. December 24. No travel advisories have also been lifted from state highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown,...
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks' in Minnesota
A ground blizzard is raging in southern Minnesota on Friday and reports from law enforcement near the City of Winthrop say there are snow drifts the size of semi trucks. "Local law enforcement are reporting drifts as long and as tall as semi trucks on [Highways] 15 and 19 and ARE NOT PASSABLE," the City of Winthrop reported.
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
Winter peak energy alert issued for Friday evening
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Thousands of cooperative members are being asked to conserve energy in the midst of a blizzard. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are issuing a peak energy alert beginning at approximately 5 pm Friday. Co-op members are being asked to reduce energy usage due to expected high demand on the regional electrical grid.
Cold weather prompts local shelter to expand hours
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Weather service has issued a Wind chill and Blizzard warning, The southern Minnesota area is seeing dangerous weather conditions. A population impacted the most by this: people with housing insecurity. “it is too cold out there for people to wait”. The weather has prompted...
Quick Hits: MSU enters holiday break
MCHS - Mankato releases most popular baby names for 2022. Topping the list of girls’ names was Harper with 10. On the boys side, Oliver led the way with nine babies given that name.
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
Kiwanis Holiday Lights closes due to extreme cold
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For just the second time in the ten-year history of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, the organization has decided to cancel the event for the night of December 22 due to extreme cold temperatures. “For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team...
Kiwanis Holiday Lights closes again
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those looking forward to the Kiwanis Holiday Lights, tonight, will have to reschedule. Kiwanis Holiday Lights will be closed again tonight due to the extreme temperatures and no travel advisory. “For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team has made...
Officials say roads and highways are still slippery and dangerous, and they mean it
The snow and ice are still clinging to roadways in the bitter cold in Minnesota, and with the wind blowing visibility is almost zero in some areas with several roads closed
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
Winter Weather Cancellations for Wednesday, Dec 21 and Thursday, Dec 22-
-ACGC Schools: Grades 5-12 closing at 1 pm, Daycare and Elementary at 1:15 pm, No Activities today. -Meals on Wheels will not be delivered today in Hutchinson. -Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hamburg, MN will cancel the Wednesday, December 21st 6:00 p.m. worship service. Also, cancelled is 7:00 p.m. Choir Rehearsal at Emanuel Lutheran, Hamburg on Dec. 21.
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
Bethany Lutheran College to host 24th Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Kwik Trip Holiday tournament will be held at Bethany Lutheran College this year from Dec. 27-29. This is the 24th time the tournament will be played. Eight teams are participating in the tournament. The first game starts at 6 p.m. Here is a full...
School bus tips over on snow-covered Carver County road
CHASKA, Minn. – Twenty-two children were aboard a school bus that tipped over Wednesday afternoon west of the Twin Cities, with no injuries reported.The Carver County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:30 p.m., snowy conditions caused the bus driver to not see the edge of the road on 74th Street in Camden Township, which is about 10 miles west of Waconia.The bus then went into a ditch and flipped onto the driver's side. The district's bus transportation company sent several buses to the scene to help take students home.The driver was also not hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
