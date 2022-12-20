ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

One school ran away with the best National Signing Day

Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Yankees steal high-upside bullpen arm from Braves

The New York Yankees are looking to add high-upside bullpen arms at a reasonable cost, given they just heavily invested in Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. They also signed Tommy Kahnle back on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, despite pitching in less than 15 innings over his last three seasons combined.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm

The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises

After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 16 TV coverage maps

The NFL Week 16 schedule will have games with postseason implications being played on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with several games impacting the AFC-NFC playoffs race. Philadelphia travels to Dallas on Saturday afternoon for a matchup that’ll be nationally televised on FOX and likely determines the No. 1 overall...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine Never Chose The Bulls, He Stayed Because He Didn't Want To Turn Away $215 Million

According to NBA sources, Zach LaVine never chose the Chicago Bulls, and that just adds more fire to the fuel amid rumors of the All-Star wanting out of the Windy City. Reports of LaVine looking for a new destination have been doing the rounds as the Bulls' inconsistent run this season continues. Earlier, news of the souring relationship between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan made the headlines, although the pair denied the fracture.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ndamukong Suh's Controversial Play

Ndamukong Suh has developed a reputation for making dirty plays throughout his career. Another hit from Sunday's game is drawing scrutiny. In his fifth game with the Philadelphia Eagles, the defensive tackle dived at Justin Fields after the Chicago Bears quarterback slid. Suh appeared to slap Fields on the back of the head, but he didn't receive a penalty.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves named free agent winners despite losing Dansby Swanson

Braves Country has polar opposite opinions on Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. Some believe Chicago overpaid, and those people have an argument. At $25 million per season for the next seven years, Swanson will have to play at an All-Star-caliber level for the entirety of the deal, which is unlikely. Others believe the Braves are at fault, and they also have an argument. Rolling with Vaughn Grissom is a massive gamble, and it could bite the Braves in the ass. However, what nobody is doing is calling the team winners of the offseason… except for Amy Westbrook…
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

How crews at Soldier Field prepare for a frigid Christmas Eve Bears game

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears will take on the Buffalo Bills at noon on Saturday in what is set to be one of the coldest games to ever take place at Soldier Field.Some tickets are selling for less than $10. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek went to Soldier Field to see how the stadium and broadcast crews are gearing up.When the extreme winter weather hit earlier this week, Soldier Field's Luca Serra felt one thing: Panic.But on the eve of game day, crews from Soldier Field and CBS Sports are no longer panicking. They're preparing."This one will go down as...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves longest-tenured player might surprise fans

Braves Country has seen All-Stars leave Atlanta in back-to-back offseasons. Freddie Freeman, who spent every waking moment of his big league career with the organization before 2022, left for sunny Los Angeles. And now, Dansby Swanson has departed for windy Chicago. Both were fan favorites and had been with the Braves for what felt like a lifetime.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
DALLAS, TX

