Rollover crash involving many cars in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A rollover crash happened on State Route 481 northbound, north of the Morgan Road overpass in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, December 20, according to New York State Police.

Police say that around 4:47 p.m., 57-year-old Sandra A. Gadbois of Fulton was driving a 2012 Hyundai northbound on State Route 481 in the right lane, then moved to the left lane in an unsafe matter, and hit a 2020 Nissan.

Gadbois’s Hyundai then spun and hit a 2020 Chevy, causing her to go off the shoulder into a ditch, according to New York State Police.

Gadbois had to be freed by the Moyers Corners Fire Department and Clay Fire Department and was then taken to Upstate University Hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Troopers say that Gadbois was issued a traffic ticket for moving from the lane unsafely.

The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.

The crash caused major traffic backups during the evening commute on Tuesday.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Moyers Corners Fire Department, Clay Fire Department, and NOVA ambulance.

