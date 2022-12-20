Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130
Percentages: FG .553, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Rozier 5-8, Ball 4-12, Washington 3-6, McDaniels 1-1, Hayward 1-4, Maledon 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Plumlee 2, Washington 2, Rozier). Turnovers: 16 (Ball 4, Rozier 3, Hayward 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Maledon,...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 111, Miami 108
Percentages: FG .482, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 21-47, .447 (Haliburton 10-16, Hield 7-11, Nembhard 2-8, Mathurin 1-1, Smith 1-3, McConnell 0-1, Turner 0-1, Brissett 0-2, Duarte 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Turner 2, Haliburton). Turnovers: 16 (Turner 4, Haliburton 3, Mathurin 2, McConnell...
Porterville Recorder
PEPPERDINE 81, GEORGE WASHINGTON 70
Percentages: FG .435, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Bishop 1-3, Edwards 1-5, Clark 0-1, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Edwards). Turnovers: 13 (Lindo 5, Bishop 3, Edwards 2, Adams, Dean, Harris). Steals: 7 (Bishop 2, Edwards 2, Harris 2, Clark). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125
Percentages: FG .436, FT .825. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Murphy III 5-8, Alvarado 3-7, McCollum 3-8, Graham 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Daniels 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (McCollum 2, Hernangomez, Jones). Turnovers: 21 (McCollum 4, Hernangomez 3, Jones 3, Marshall 3, Hayes...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 112, Houston 106
Percentages: FG .450, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (Doncic 6-12, Dinwiddie 3-8, Pinson 2-2, Bertans 2-6, Ntilikina 1-2, Wood 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 0-7). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Wood 4, Bertans, Hardaway Jr., Wright IV). Turnovers: 14 (Doncic 7, Ntilikina 4, Wright IV...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
Percentages: FG .557, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hachimura 3-7, Beal 2-4, Morris 2-5, Kuzma 2-8, Kispert 1-4, Gibson 0-1, Porzingis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gafford 2, Porzingis 2). Turnovers: 9 (Beal 3, Gibson 2, Gafford, Hachimura, Kispert, Kuzma). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117
Percentages: FG .484, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (LaVine 4-9, Vucevic 3-7, Dragic 2-4, White 2-4, Dosunmu 1-2, Williams 1-2, DeRozan 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dosunmu 2, DeRozan, Williams). Turnovers: 4 (Dosunmu, Vucevic, White, Williams). Steals: 6 (DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, LaVine, Vucevic, Williams).
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100
Percentages: FG .440, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 9-37, .243 (Beauchamp 2-5, Connaughton 2-5, Lopez 2-5, Holiday 2-6, Allen 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-1, Portis 0-3, Ingles 0-4, Carter 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter). Turnovers: 18 (G.Antetokounmpo 7, Holiday 5, Carter 3, Portis 2, Lopez). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
MEMPHIS (125) Brooks 7-9 1-1 16, Jackson Jr. 9-17 5-6 24, Adams 3-5 0-4 6, Bane 4-13 7-7 17, Morant 4-14 4-6 12, Clarke 7-10 10-10 24, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 2-4 0-0 5, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Aldama 4-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 28-38 125.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 120, Portland 107
Percentages: FG .448, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Lillard 4-11, Grant 3-6, Nurkic 1-2, Simons 1-10, Sharpe 0-1, Watford 0-1, Hart 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nurkic 2, Eubanks). Turnovers: 13 (Nurkic 4, Hart 3, Grant 2, Simons 2, Eubanks, Johnson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Scores
Bowman Academy, Ind. vs. Chicago CICS-Longwood, ppd. Putnam County vs. Hall, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Indiana takes on New Orleans after Haliburton's 43-point showing
Indiana Pacers (17-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Tyrese Haliburton scored 43 points in the Pacers' 111-108 victory against the Miami Heat. The Pelicans have gone 13-4 in home games. New...
