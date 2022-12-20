Read full article on original website
Related
Packers vs. Dolphins predictions: Look at over as option play
Our NFL betting writer brings you his best Packers vs. Dolphins predictions and picks for their NFL Week 16 showdown, which is live Sunday on FOX at 1 p.m. ET. The Packers (6-8) topped the visiting Los Angeles Rams 24-12 on “Monday Night Football” to close Week 15. Green Bay extended its winning streak to two following a five-game skid, keeping its NFC playoff hopes alive. Miami has lost three in a row to fall to 8-6. The Dolphins were edged 32-29 by the host Buffalo Bills last week as their snowy comeback attempt fell short. Packers vs. Dolphins picks Over 49.5 points to be scored, @...
NFL playoff picture as Week 16 unfolds: Jaguars move into playoff field, Bills win AFC East
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
Big Cat Country
NFL Season 2022 Picks: Key matchups for Week 16
The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to breath life into their season this week, picking up a dominating 19-3 win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. It was a game that many Jaguars fans were nervous about, could the build off the huge momentum in toppling the Dallas Cowboys in overtime.
Yardbarker
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots best anytime TD scorer bets
The Cincinnati Bengals will continue their push toward the NFL playoffs when they take on the New England Patriots this afternoon in what should be a hugely exciting game. The Patriots will be hurting following a strange loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their last game, so they'll be desperate to get back in the win column against Zac Taylor's team. However, they'll have to find a way to stop Joe Burrow and Co. from wreaking havoc against their defense, which is easier said than done.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: Betting edges on Falcons-Ravens, Giants-Vikings, more
This week's NFL card features great matchups and games with playoff implications, including the Giants-Vikings matchup on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Regarding how you should wager on the slate as a whole, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 16 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
Comments / 0