The Cincinnati Bengals will continue their push toward the NFL playoffs when they take on the New England Patriots this afternoon in what should be a hugely exciting game. The Patriots will be hurting following a strange loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their last game, so they'll be desperate to get back in the win column against Zac Taylor's team. However, they'll have to find a way to stop Joe Burrow and Co. from wreaking havoc against their defense, which is easier said than done.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO