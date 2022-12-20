Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
theadvocate.com
Cold snap could last through Christmas; here's how some in Baton Rouge are handling it
Christmas is on the horizon, but the weather outside Friday was frightful across the state. Forecasters urged people to hunker down for a few more nights of frigid temperatures, saying the bitter temperatures that the Baton Rouge region saw overnight could continue through the holiday weekend. A massive arctic cold...
wbrz.com
Bitter cold will send the area into a HARD FREEZE
Significant cold temperatures will overspread Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday night and last through Christmas. A polar airmass is expected to surge to the Gulf Coast Thursday night and will bring several hazards to the area. Both *HARD FREEZE* and *WIND CHILL* alerts are active from Thursday night through Christmas Day. Thursday should be used to finalize measures to protect family, friends, pets and property from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions.
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Baton Rouge will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Baton Rouge will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
wbrz.com
Shoppers scramble around Mall of Louisiana for last minute gifts
BATON ROUGE- T'was the day before Christmas, when all through the mall, hundreds were scrambling to get it all. "I gotta go get like a jallion," shopper Daniel Collins said. They made lists to make sure nothing was missed. "I got most of them, but you can never have too...
brproud.com
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish president warns of upcoming freezing weather
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment cautioned residents in anticipation of subfreezing temperatures, which are expected to impact the parish, coupled with forecasted precipitation which may include freezing rain, sleet, or snow. According to the National Weather Service, low temperatures in Ascension Parish are expected to be in the upper teens...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge announces trash, recycling pickup schedule for holidays
BATON ROUGE – There will be no curbside garbage and recycling services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the city-parish said. The North Landfill will also be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Trash-collection services will resume after the holiday weekend, but the city-parish warned of possible delays...
CONSUMER REPORTS: Never use your oven for heat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ve heard the warnings before: Never, ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet Consumer Reports found that an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. With colder weather here, CR offers some safer heating alternatives.
brproud.com
Construction-related fire at EBRP Housing Authority
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire in the 4000 block of North Boulevard at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority building on Friday (Dec. 23) morning. BRFD says when firefighters arrived at the scene, light smoke was coming from the...
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
brproud.com
City of Walker releases statement about gas shortage
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday morning, the City of Walker experienced a natural gas outage and low gas pressure, leaving customers without heating during the freezing temperatures. The City of Walker has crews working to improve gas pressure but is asking for the public’s help by preserving gas...
brproud.com
High electricity usage reported; Entergy gives tips on how to conserve power
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy urges customers to help save power supply by conserving electricity, after noticing high electricity usage in Baton Rouge. On the hottest days of summer and the coldest days of winter, energy usage rates are through the roof. Below are some conservation tips from...
brproud.com
Two Baton Rouge organizations provide locals in need with free meals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As we head into the holiday weekend, two well-known capital area organizations are making efforts to feed hundreds of families in need. This provision is especially precious to some recipients, as these meals are the only way they’ll be able to feed their families this Christmas.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
postsouth.com
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center set to host Baton Rouge football team
A news conference scheduled for Dec. 28 in Gonzales will officially kick off an agreement between Ascension Parish government and the Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League to host Redstick home games at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. As announced on the Redsticks' website, the team has reached a...
wbrz.com
Officials investigating fire that scorched house in neighborhood off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire off Plank Road Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the fire at a home on Peerless Street, in a neighborhood off Plank Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find...
BRFD quickly puts out accidental fire at EBRP Housing Authority
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fire at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority on Friday, Dec. 23, was determined to be accidental. A spokesman for BRFD said the fire sparked at the office on North Boulevard around 11 a.m. He added an investigator determined the wall caught fire accidentally from sparks that hit it when construction workers were grinding in the area.
