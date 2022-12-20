It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with the first-ever launch of The Elf on the Shelf Happy Meal at McDonald's. Customers throughout the UK and Ireland can choose from one of ten plush characters – The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves, Elf Pets and Elf Mates toys - or one of two books: Merry Christmas, It’s Your Elf and Merry Christmas, It’s Your Reindeer.

