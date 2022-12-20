ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'

While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
Thrillist

All of the Fast Food & Fast Casual Chains Open on Christmas Day

There are a lot of reasons you might need a drive-thru on Christmas. You don't celebrate. You have to get away from your family. You're traveling. You burned dinner in an accidental recreation of A Christmas Story. You're just hungry and in a hurry. It happens. However, since it is...
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's launches Elf on the Shelf team up for first time ever

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with the first-ever launch of The Elf on the Shelf Happy Meal at McDonald's. Customers throughout the UK and Ireland can choose from one of ten plush characters – The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves, Elf Pets and Elf Mates toys - or one of two books: Merry Christmas, It’s Your Elf and Merry Christmas, It’s Your Reindeer.
Allrecipes.com

Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC

Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
Mashed

DoorDash Launched A Gingerbread Cake With Carlo's Bakery

If you love ginger and gingerbread, then the holiday season is full of treats right up your alley. From a gingerbread latte to adding a spice that will take your gingerbread cookies to the next level. There are several things to know about this age-old treat, from how to make it to its murky origins.

