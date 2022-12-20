Read full article on original website
Related
Do small businesses really need non-compete clauses? Not really
Once upon a time a business would hire an employee and make them sign an employment agreement which would include a “non-compete” clause – a pro-business protection that serves one objective: prohibiting an employee from working for a competitor. But in a period when employers are fighting...
A safe home for Christmas
NORWICH − In March, as Russian forces poured into Ukraine following their invasion the previous month, the Schamota family of Dnipro made the decision to flee to Poland. They left behind their home and family business of selling and installing solar panels. Roman and Kateryna and their two children, Andrii, 16, and...
China censors health chief’s ‘half a million people infected’ daily remark, stops publishing Covid numbers
China was quick to censor the remark of a senior health official that around “half a million people a day were being infected with Covid-19 in a single city”, and stopped publishing its daily Covid numbers, reports said.The health official added that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics. However, the remark was quickly censored, followed by China's national health commission halting the publication of the Covid-19 data on Sunday."Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the commission said in a statement,...
Comments / 0