ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Lack of affordable housing fueling California school district teacher shortage

By Tom Gantert
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2td1Kx_0jpQNdR300
A teacher at the Milpitas Unified School District in 2022. Milpitas Unified School District Facebook page.

(The Center Square) - In August, the Milpitas School District in Santa Clara County, California, made national news when it asked homeowners in its community to rent out space to its teachers who could not afford housing.

The district advertises on its website, "Rooms For Rent For MUSD Educators" and asks, "Do you have a room for rent? Please fill out this form and our MUSD educators who are seeking a room to rent will be notified. The rest is up to you."

Zillow listed a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo for sale in Milpitas, California in early December for $875,000 with an estimated monthly payment of $5,036.

That's far below the average home price of $1.55 million in Santa Clara County.

Teachers in Milpitas school district have salaries ranging from $73,208 for a first-year teacher to the highest paid teacher in that district who had gross pay of $180,323 in 2022.

Santa Clara county's rising home prices present a problem for the school district. The district did not respond to questions about if any one took the district up on its request.

According to Zillow, the average home price in Santa Clara County has increased from $1.14 million in 2017 to $1.55 million in 2022. The city of Gilroy had some of the lower home prices in the county, at $1.06 million as of October 2022. That's about a 40-mile trip to Milpitas.

The Pacific Research Institute published a report in February that blamed the California Environmental Quality Act for creating "California's housing nightmare."

The law was signed by Gov. Ronald Reagan in 1970 and the institute's report states that "the scope of CEQA is so broad that project opponents can almost always find some basis for arguing that further analysis of the project’s 'environmental' impacts is required."

Lawsuits challenging proposed housing developments creates delays and increases the costs.

"CEQA has been a principal cause of and continues to exacerbate the State’s longstanding inability to build enough housing for people of all income levels, resulting in the skyhigh costs of market-rate housing and insufficient affordable housing," the report stated.

And Santa Clara County is not an exception, the institute said.

"The housing market in California is really no market at all but instead an overly manipulated and controlled domain of policymakers," said Kerry Jackson, a fellow. "As long as that's the case, the housing shortage will continue and homes will remain unaffordable to many. Nowhere is this more painfully obvious than across Santa Clara County, where housing policy reform is desperately needed. Until market mechanisms are restored, there will never be enough homes built to bring down prices."

The Milpitas School District and Santa Clara County did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Comments / 20

Miket
4d ago

In China, teachers are offered very cheap housing. We need to cut military spending to help cops, firefighters and teachers low costs housing so they can work in our cities across America.

Reply(1)
2
Tell the Truth
4d ago

Build some studios or apartments complex on campus. Charge the teachers some money for repair and maintenance. This’ll help.

Reply
2
Related
Paradise Post

Are you underpaid? This new California law could help you find out

A new law that goes into effect next year could shake up salary structures at companies across California, empowering workers and calling out businesses that unfairly pay lower salaries to women or workers of color. Starting Jan. 1, Senate Bill 1162 requires employers to list salary ranges for all job...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Voice News

A Billion Dollar Fund Is Helping California Homeowners Make Past Due Mortgage Payments

Relief is available for homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage due to financial hardships caused by the Pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief Program is providing a lifeline for qualifying California property owners, especially in underserved communities. Proponents of the program regard it as a safeguard to protecting generational wealth and assets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

California county to ban background checks for housing

(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California

Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
svvoice.com

2023 Minimum Wage Increases in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale

The 2023 minimum wage is going up in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. The City of Santa Clara says starting on Jan. 1, 2023, any employer who is subject to the city’s business license tax or maintains a facility within the city will be required to pay employees $17.20 per hour, the city’s new minimum wage.
SANTA CLARA, CA
goldrushcam.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE Celebrate the Passage of the Age Adjustment Act as a Victory for Economic Empowerment for People with Disabilities

December 24, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE, California’s savings and investment program for people with disabilities, applauded the passage of the. ABLE Age Adjustment Act included in the Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill. CalABLE advocates have urged Congress to act on expanding access...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Californians are leaving says the Census

(The Center Square) - California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.In that span, California had the second-largest population decline: 113,649 people. As of July 1, 2021, the state had 39,142,991 residents. The number fell to 39,029,342...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Flavored Tobacco Ban Begins In California

The statewide flavored tobacco and e-cigarette ban went into effect on Wednesday, impacting retailers and consumers alike less than a week after a final attempt to stop it in the Supreme Court failed. The battle over flavored tobacco in California dates back to January 2020, when then-Senator Jerry Hill introduced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Lawsuit abuse is costing Californians money, jobs

If I asked you what the biggest threats were to California’s economy and the financial stability of our state’s workers, families and small businesses, would “lawsuit abuse” even make your list? My guess is no. California just ranked third in the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Montana population grows 1.5% in 2022

(The Center Square) – Montana's population grew 1.5% in 2022, according to new annual state population estimates released by the U.S. Census. That's a net increase of 16,640 from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. Montana's total population is now an estimated 1,122,867, up from 1,106,227 in 2021, and 1,084,197 in 2020.
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Utahns pay some of the highest cell phone taxes in the U.S.

(The Center Square) - Utahns pay some of the highest wireless cell phone taxes in the country, according to a new report released this week. Utah’s state-local rate of just over 16% paired with the Federal Universal Service Fund (USF) rate of 12.24% means Utahns pay 28.39% in taxes, fees and government charges on wireless service, the report said.
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy