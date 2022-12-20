Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass adds LA community college chancellor to transition team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team Saturday. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass' administration....
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass on her new role as LA's mayor
Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass met with a delegation from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration on Thursday to discuss the city’s homelessness crisis following unanimous votes on Bass’ homelessness strategy from city council and the LA County Board of Supervisors. Prior to her meeting, the newly elected mayor spoke with “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen about her decision to declare a state of emergency on homelessness on her first day in office.
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
spectrumnews1.com
Rick Caruso's first sit-down interview after LA mayoral race
LOS ANGELES — Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso met up with Spectrum News 1's Giselle Fernandez for his first sit-down interview after the Los Angeles mayoral race. Although he ultimately lost to Karen Bass and spent more than $100 million on his campaign, he shared why running for...
spectrumnews1.com
Low-income tenants worry city of LA's efforts to acquire building are taking too long
LOS ANGELES — When Chinatown resident, Marina Maalouf gets stressed out, she goes outside to a garden steps away from her apartment. Maalouf, 66, has lived in the Hillside Villa apartment building for 25 years, creating lifelong memories and raising three children. But she says when the building owner...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County reaches ‘high’ spread level of COVID-19
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — While officials announced Thursday Orange County has moved into the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission, an epidemiologist said there are signs COVID-19 hospitalizations may have leveled off. What You Need To Know. Orange County Health Care Agency officials encouraged residents to get up to...
spectrumnews1.com
Average gas price increases for first time since early November
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased for the first time in 44 days Saturday, rising four-tenths of a cent to $4.429. The average price had dropped 42 of the previous 43 days, decreasing $1.106, including three-tenths...
spectrumnews1.com
Rent control takes effect in Pasadena; tenants now eligible for rent rollback
PASADENA, Calif. — Pasadena renters will begin to see the effects of Measure H on Thursday. Last month, Pasadena voters approved the rent control ballot initiative, which restricts the amounts landlords can increase rent, rolls back rent and provides eviction protections. Here are the key Measure H provisions taking effect.
