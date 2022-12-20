ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass adds LA community college chancellor to transition team

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team Saturday. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass' administration....
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass on her new role as LA's mayor

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass met with a delegation from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration on Thursday to discuss the city’s homelessness crisis following unanimous votes on Bass’ homelessness strategy from city council and the LA County Board of Supervisors. Prior to her meeting, the newly elected mayor spoke with “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen about her decision to declare a state of emergency on homelessness on her first day in office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt

LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Rick Caruso's first sit-down interview after LA mayoral race

LOS ANGELES — Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso met up with Spectrum News 1's Giselle Fernandez for his first sit-down interview after the Los Angeles mayoral race. Although he ultimately lost to Karen Bass and spent more than $100 million on his campaign, he shared why running for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County reaches ‘high’ spread level of COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — While officials announced Thursday Orange County has moved into the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission, an epidemiologist said there are signs COVID-19 hospitalizations may have leveled off. What You Need To Know. Orange County Health Care Agency officials encouraged residents to get up to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Average gas price increases for first time since early November

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased for the first time in 44 days Saturday, rising four-tenths of a cent to $4.429. The average price had dropped 42 of the previous 43 days, decreasing $1.106, including three-tenths...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Rent control takes effect in Pasadena; tenants now eligible for rent rollback

PASADENA, Calif. — Pasadena renters will begin to see the effects of Measure H on Thursday. Last month, Pasadena voters approved the rent control ballot initiative, which restricts the amounts landlords can increase rent, rolls back rent and provides eviction protections. Here are the key Measure H provisions taking effect.
PASADENA, CA

