Man in Lubbock calls for ‘real holocaust,’ gets arrested by FBI
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested by the FBI in Lubbock County on Tuesday, according to jail records. Court documents accused Francis Federick Goltz, 51, of making posts on right-wing websites threatening to injure political officials and their children. Court documents stated that Goltz is a Canadian citizen...
Arrest made after woman found dead South of Lubbock
A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening in connection with the death of a 40-year-old woman whose body was found Tuesday South of Lubbock, the apparent victim of a vehicle collision. Isaiah Sanchez was arrested about 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Fourth Street and booked into the Lubbock...
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
Woman accused of DWI crash with infant, Lubbock Police report says
Stephanie Ramirez, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing with an infant in the vehicle, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Burglary call turned out instead to be deadly shooting, Lubbock Police said
A burglary-in-progress in the 3900 block of Salem Avenue turned out to be deadly shooting, police in Lubbock, Texas said.
Friday morning top stories: Shooting victim found after car crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A huge winter storm is causing thousands of flight delays and cancelations. The Midwest is still dealing with blizzard conditions, while sub-freezing temperatures affect most of the nation. Check the latest forecast for the South Plains:. Shooting victim identified. Police identified a shooting...
Wanted man took dead father’s money, Lubbock arrest warrant said
The Lubbock, Texas man, Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43, who was wanted for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse was accused of taking money from his dead father’s accounts, according to an arrest warrant.
Double-fatal fire in Lubbock County Friday morning
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday morning concerning a deadly fire. Two people lost their lives.
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship
Officials released information Wednesday about the arrest of a teacher in the Hale Center, Texas ISD -- Amy Gilly, 46.
Police identify man killed after shooting, crash in Lubbock Thursday morning
Police are investigating homicide in Central Lubbock after Robert Baigen, 42, was found with a deadly gunshot wound after he crashed his vehicle into a home
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that caused a man to crash into a home in west Lubbock early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary call just after 3:15 a.m. near 39th and Salem where they found an SUV had collided with a house. Investigators...
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said a child was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue. After this story was initially published, LPD provided the following update. Officers were called at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries at 4322...
One hurt after shooting in North Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was moderately injured after a shooting in the 2600 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. No arrests were immediately made, according to police. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
Lubbock Police Look For Public’s Help To Solve Mysterious Death
Lubbock Police has taken to social media in hopes that someone knows something that could help them solve the mysterious death of Patrick Jones, a man who was found dead in his backyard by a neighbor. Patrick was found with serious injuries. Here is LPD's Press Release:. Metro Unit Asking...
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
Lubbock 9-year-old uses $1300 profit from hot chocolate stand to place gifts under Charli’s Tree for children in need
LUBBOCK, Texas — In November, 9-year-old Riggen Greer – with a little help from his parents – began warming hearts this holiday season with his hot chocolate stand in South Lubbock. Greer has been stirring up Christmas cheer almost every night for the past couple of weeks....
Witness to deadly crash saw vehicles racing on 34th Street, Lubbock Police report said
A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in the deadly Friday evening crash that took the life of Erik Montgomery, 25.
