Lubbock, TX

ktalnews.com

Man in Lubbock calls for ‘real holocaust,’ gets arrested by FBI

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested by the FBI in Lubbock County on Tuesday, according to jail records. Court documents accused Francis Federick Goltz, 51, of making posts on right-wing websites threatening to injure political officials and their children. Court documents stated that Goltz is a Canadian citizen...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
YAHOO!

Arrest made after woman found dead South of Lubbock

A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening in connection with the death of a 40-year-old woman whose body was found Tuesday South of Lubbock, the apparent victim of a vehicle collision. Isaiah Sanchez was arrested about 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Fourth Street and booked into the Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Shooting victim found after car crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A huge winter storm is causing thousands of flight delays and cancelations. The Midwest is still dealing with blizzard conditions, while sub-freezing temperatures affect most of the nation. Check the latest forecast for the South Plains:. Shooting victim identified. Police identified a shooting...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that caused a man to crash into a home in west Lubbock early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary call just after 3:15 a.m. near 39th and Salem where they found an SUV had collided with a house. Investigators...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said a child was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue. After this story was initially published, LPD provided the following update. Officers were called at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries at 4322...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
LUBBOCK, TX

