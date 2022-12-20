NYS Division Of Consumer Protection Provides Tips To Help Consumers Navigate The Holiday Shopping Season

Because I’ve written a few books about snowstorms, I get to hear lots of opinions about Central New York winters. But whether people love or hate snow, it seems that everyone around here always roots for a white Christmas. The thinking usually goes something like this: “Normally I don’t like snow, and after New Years, I could care less if we get any. But in December, I like a good snowstorm so we can have a white Christmas.”

