NYS Division Of Consumer Protection Provides Tips To Help Consumers Navigate The Holiday Shopping Season

The New York State Department Of Labor Announces New Process To Make Tax Season Easier For Customers
CNY – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced that it is improving the process for Unemployment Insurance customers to get their 1099-G form this tax season. NYSDOL will be automatically mailing the form to New Yorkers who claimed benefits in 2022 and have not opted...
GILLIBRAND BRINGS HOME MAJOR WINS FOR NEW YORK STATE IN THE FY2023 SPENDING PACKAGE
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is announcing major wins for New York State that she helped secure in the recently-passed $1.7 trillion FY2023 spending package. As part of this funding, Senator Gillibrand fought for 172 New York-based projects, totaling over $269 million in congressionally directed spending spanning the state of New York.
Warehouse Worker Protection Act Signed Into Law
ALBANY, NY – Unions and community organizations from the New Yorkers for a Fair Economy coalition cheered action on the Warehouse Worker Protection Act (WWPA), signed into law today by Governor Hochul. The legislation brings transparency to exploitative productivity quotas in the warehouse industry and ensures that workers at...
In Anticipation Of Powerful Winter Storm, Senator Gillibrand To Announce $5 Billion In Federal Home Heating Assistance Included In The Bipartisan Funding Package
WASHINGTON, D.C. — TODAY, Wednesday, December 21st at 11:15 AM: With a blizzard on the horizon and energy bills rising across New York State, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will host a video press conference to reveal the $5 billion in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding she helped fight to include in the recently released bipartisan funding package.
Senator Gillibrand Announces Several Of Her Defense Priorities Included In Soon-To-Pass Fy2023 Bipartisan Funding Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, is announcing that several of her defense priorities were included in the soon-to-pass FY2023 bipartisan funding bill. This includes $7 million for the Department of Defense’s Tick-Borne Disease Research Program (TBDRP) and additional funding...
National Grid Increases Staffing, Stages Crews Across Upstate New York In Anticipation Of High Winds, Heavy Snow, Ice Buildup Through Holiday Weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – National Grid has increased its upstate New York field force to more than 2,800 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers in preparation for a major storm forecasted to begin Thursday afternoon and continue into the holiday weekend. The storm is expected to bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow, along with plummeting temperatures, ice buildup and extremely damaging winds.
DEC Announces Finalization Of Two Policies To Implement New York’s Ambitious Climate Leadership And Community Protection Act
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the finalization of two policies that will help DEC continue to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). The policies will help guide DEC’s permitting to ensure facilities and other regulated entities are complying with the Climate Act’s stringent requirements to reduce greenhouse gases.
DEC Reminds Hunters Of Late Season Deer Hunting Opportunities
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded hunters that many deer hunting opportunities are still available in New York and encouraged new and experienced hunters to participate. “Late season deer hunting provides a great opportunity to enjoy time afield with...
Will We Have a White Christmas?
Because I’ve written a few books about snowstorms, I get to hear lots of opinions about Central New York winters. But whether people love or hate snow, it seems that everyone around here always roots for a white Christmas. The thinking usually goes something like this: “Normally I don’t like snow, and after New Years, I could care less if we get any. But in December, I like a good snowstorm so we can have a white Christmas.”
Crystal A. Blauvelt
SCRIBA – Crystal A. Blauvelt, 60; of Scriba, NY passed away at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a long illness. Crystal was born in Oswego, NY to the late Norman and Grace (Schwalm) McManus and she has been a longtime resident of Scriba, NY. She loved spending time with...
National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory, High Wind Warning, Lakeshore Flood Warning
NEW YORK – The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, including a Winter Weather Advisory, a High Wind Warning and a Lakeshore Flood Warning for the entire Central New York area from today, Thursday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 23. A strong winter storm moving across...
Senator John W. Mannion Declares Victory In 50th Senate District Race
SYRACUSE, NY— Senator John W. Mannion today declared victory in the race to represent the people of Onondaga and Oswego counties in the redrawn 50th Senate District. By order of State Supreme Court Judge DelConte, the race is to be certified with Mannion maintaining a 10 vote lead following a count, hand recount, and rulings on objected ballots.
Clifford John Stowell
BOWENS CORNERS, NY – Clifford John Stowell, 94 of Bowens Corners passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, at his home. Born in Fulton, he lived his whole life in Bowens Corners. Clifford was the 7th of eight children, born to Vernon C. Stowell and Eva Harris Stowell. Clifford...
