PHOTOS: How to Buy SECRET Limited Release Star Wars Pins Aboard Galactic Starcruiser

We’ve discovered another Resistance secret on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World. Astute guests can purchase exclusive, covert Resistance pins from a hidden compartment in the Chandrila Collection gift shop on the Halcyon. The compartment is visible on the front of this display case at the center...
Santa Claus Meet and Greet Includes Wheelchair-Accessible Sleigh at EPCOT

Walt Disney World shared a Facebook post highlighting the large sleigh that guests can meet Santa Claus in at EPCOT this year. The new sleigh is accessible for wheelchairs, as well as other assistive devices used by guests with disabilities. Disney wrote in the caption, “Some of the Cast Members...
PHOTOS: Cast Member Previews for Reopening of Walt Disney World Railroad Have Begun

Cast Member previews for the seemingly imminent reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad have begun at Magic Kingdom. Cast Members arrived at Fantasyland Station this morning for an opportunity to preview the Walt Disney World Railroad before it reopens. The train has been closed since 2018 due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run, and the route has been altered to accommodate the new attraction.
Walt Disney World Railroad Cast Member Previews Begin as Opening is ‘Imminent,’ Carousel Coffee Previews Full Menu, Exclusive ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Merch Coming to Tokyo, & More: Daily Recap (12/22/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ on Netflix, a Prequel That Shows the Conjunction of the Spheres and the Creation of the First Witcher

It’s not a surprise that The Witcher became one of Netflix’s most popular shows when it debuted in 2019; it’s based on a book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, and fans of the books felt that the adaptation was faithful enough to follow the show. So it was inevitable that there would be spinoffs and prequels. The first of them, Blood Origin, debuts on Christmas Day. THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: An upside-down shot of a rain-soaked battle, with a fire raging in the background. The Gist: The person in the battle is a bard known as the Sandpiper,...
Disney Lorcana Game Reveals New Dragon Fire Card

Disney has revealed a new game card for the upcoming Disney Lorcana game. The new game card, revealed by Ravensburger, is Dragon Fire, which features the dragon (Maleficent), spewing fire from its mouth. The new card for the game, which is expected to launch in the fall of 2023, is...
New Limited Edition Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Club Cereal

Twitter users have spotted a new limited edition Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse Club cereal in the wild. It’s “naturally flavored confetti cake cereal” and features the retro Mickey Mouse Club logo. The limited edition cereal is by Post. Twitter user Skyler Queen posits that it is just a rebrand of Post’s Timbits birthday cake-flavored cereal, and user Sean Fynn Cosgrave says that the cereal is only available in the USA and not in Canada.

