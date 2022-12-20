Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: How to Buy SECRET Limited Release Star Wars Pins Aboard Galactic Starcruiser
We’ve discovered another Resistance secret on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World. Astute guests can purchase exclusive, covert Resistance pins from a hidden compartment in the Chandrila Collection gift shop on the Halcyon. The compartment is visible on the front of this display case at the center...
WDW News Today
Santa Claus Meet and Greet Includes Wheelchair-Accessible Sleigh at EPCOT
Walt Disney World shared a Facebook post highlighting the large sleigh that guests can meet Santa Claus in at EPCOT this year. The new sleigh is accessible for wheelchairs, as well as other assistive devices used by guests with disabilities. Disney wrote in the caption, “Some of the Cast Members...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Grand Finale to Feature Return of ‘Dream… and Shine Brighter’ and More Surprises
Disneyland Paris has released a preview image for the “Grand Finale” of its 30th anniversary celebration. The “Grand Finale” will begin on January 9 and the celebration will end on September 30, 2023. The image features Minnie in her pink and silver 30th anniversary outfit, with...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Cast Member Previews for Reopening of Walt Disney World Railroad Have Begun
Cast Member previews for the seemingly imminent reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad have begun at Magic Kingdom. Cast Members arrived at Fantasyland Station this morning for an opportunity to preview the Walt Disney World Railroad before it reopens. The train has been closed since 2018 due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run, and the route has been altered to accommodate the new attraction.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/21/22 (New Keys to the World Cards, More Audio Testing on the Walt Disney World Railroad, Succulent Pins, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It’s a few days before Christmas and we’re making our way around park to see what’s new. We started our morning off at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The sign has finally arrived back at Kona Cafe. It’s now lit and suspended from above.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Railroad Cast Member Previews Begin as Opening is ‘Imminent,’ Carousel Coffee Previews Full Menu, Exclusive ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Merch Coming to Tokyo, & More: Daily Recap (12/22/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ on Netflix, a Prequel That Shows the Conjunction of the Spheres and the Creation of the First Witcher
It’s not a surprise that The Witcher became one of Netflix’s most popular shows when it debuted in 2019; it’s based on a book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, and fans of the books felt that the adaptation was faithful enough to follow the show. So it was inevitable that there would be spinoffs and prequels. The first of them, Blood Origin, debuts on Christmas Day. THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: An upside-down shot of a rain-soaked battle, with a fire raging in the background. The Gist: The person in the battle is a bard known as the Sandpiper,...
Get an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant this holiday? How to listen to Detroit Free Press
A Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart speaker device is a popular gift each holiday season. There’s a lot these assistants can do for you around your home, but you have to know what they can do in order to ask. Did you know you can use these devices to listen to the top stories from the Detroit Free Press? ...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary ‘Minnie Paris’ Collection Now Available at Walt Disney World
Minnie Mouse steals the show in a collection of new merchandise celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. The collection was first spotted in Plume et Palette, part of the France Pavilion in EPCOT. The collection is aptly named “Minnie Paris.”. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Sweatshirt –...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney Confirms Walt Disney World Railroad Will Reopen With New Voiceover This Holiday Season After 4-Year Closure
After being closed for over four years due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run, the Walt Disney World Railroad will finally reopen at Magic Kingdom during “this holiday season.”. “The familiar whistle of its steam engine will be complemented by exciting new sounds and voices,” the team...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: View TRON Lightcycle Run Construction From the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom
The Walt Disney World Railroad has reopened at Magic Kingdom after four years. It closed in December 2018 for construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run — which we can now see from the train!. This billboard advertising TRON Lightcycle / Run has been in place for years. We didn’t...
WDW News Today
Sparkly New ‘Merry & Nutty’ Earl the Squirrel Spirit Jersey Scurries into Universal Orlando Resort
Even two days before Christmas, we’re still catching some new holiday merchandise on its way into Universal Orlando Resort! Today, our searches yielded a brand-new version of the “Merry & Nutty” Earl the Squirrel Spirit Jersey, similar to the one we found last month but with some key differences!
WDW News Today
Limited-Release Captain Carter’s Vibranium Shield from ‘What If…?’ Arrives at Walt Disney World
A limited-release Captain Carter’s Vibranium Shield replica is the latest Marvel Hero Relic to land in Keystone Clothiers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A second, kids-version is also available and is made of foam rather than Vibranium so that fans of all ages can wield the Avenger’s Union Jack Shield.
WDW News Today
Disney Lorcana Game Reveals New Dragon Fire Card
Disney has revealed a new game card for the upcoming Disney Lorcana game. The new game card, revealed by Ravensburger, is Dragon Fire, which features the dragon (Maleficent), spewing fire from its mouth. The new card for the game, which is expected to launch in the fall of 2023, is...
WDW News Today
New Mr. DNA Plush Prize Available at Jurassic Park Training Zone in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Bingo! Dino DNA! You can test your skills and win a new Mr. DNA plush at the Jurassic Park Training Zone in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. You need to pop 2 balloons at the DNA sequencing skill game to win him, and you get 3 chances. This plush is a smaller prize than the previous Mr. DNA plush we found in March of this year.
WDW News Today
‘Let ‘Em Out’: Jurassic World Zip-Up Hoodie Lets Loose at Universal Studios Hollywood
We recently spotted this new Jurassic World Zip-Up Hoodie at the Studio Store in Universal Studios Hollywood that is all about letting the raptors roam in style. Jurassic World Let Em Out Zip-Up Hoodie Sweatshirt – $60. With the release of this Jurassic World Let Em Out Zip-Up Hooded...
WDW News Today
New Limited Edition Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Club Cereal
Twitter users have spotted a new limited edition Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse Club cereal in the wild. It’s “naturally flavored confetti cake cereal” and features the retro Mickey Mouse Club logo. The limited edition cereal is by Post. Twitter user Skyler Queen posits that it is just a rebrand of Post’s Timbits birthday cake-flavored cereal, and user Sean Fynn Cosgrave says that the cereal is only available in the USA and not in Canada.
WDW News Today
New Themed ID Tag Station Added to Tower Hotel Gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A new ID tag station has been added to Tower Hotel Gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Being the exit gift shop for the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the station is themed to look like luggage. The new machine is next to the fuel rod station. The ID tag...
WDW News Today
Blue 2nd Edition Yub Nub Battle of Endor Tiki Mug Available at Oga’s Cantina in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Oga’s Cantina in Disney’s Hollywood Studios has a new version of the Battle of Endor tiki mug available with the Yub Nub drink. The first edition of the mug, which launched with the opening of Oga’s Cantina at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, was a light brown color.
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Offering New Exclusive ‘Purchase with Purchase’ Offers
Universal Orlando Resort has always offered guests unique “purchase with purchase” offers and this season is no different. We recently reported on the new Universal Studios Rolling Backpack Offer – $60.00 (with $75+ qualifying purchases), now they are offering a Universal Storage Bottle and a Universal Wearable Blanket.
Comments / 0