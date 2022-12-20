Arkansas is bringing in one of its best hauls ever in the defensive secondary on paper with the Class of 2023. The Razorbacks signed six defensive backs during Wednesday's National Signing Day, and that includes the highest-ranked recruit in the class in Frisco (Texas) Lone Star cornerback Jaylon Braxton. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said, "I think the secondary, I think that’s the most intriguing [group]."

