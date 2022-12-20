ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Related
247Sports

Sam Pittman intrigued with signing class in secondary

Arkansas is bringing in one of its best hauls ever in the defensive secondary on paper with the Class of 2023. The Razorbacks signed six defensive backs during Wednesday's National Signing Day, and that includes the highest-ranked recruit in the class in Frisco (Texas) Lone Star cornerback Jaylon Braxton. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said, "I think the secondary, I think that’s the most intriguing [group]."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Baylor coach Dave Aranda: Armed Forces Bowl loss to Air Force a 'disappointing end to a disappointing season'

FORT WORTH, Texas — Baylor football was picked in July to repeat as Big 12 champions in 2022. But that was not to be for coach Dave Aranda's group this fall, and the Bears did not come particularly close to doing so. Baylor ended its season 6-7, capped by a 30-15 loss to Air Force Thursday in the Armed Forces Bowl at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Razorbacks bolster QB room on National Signing Day

Arkansas has one of the nation’s most dynamic threats at the quarterback position in KJ Jefferson, but the depth behind him has been a concern. During Wednesday’s National Signing Day, the Razorbacks addressed the need in a big way with the official addition of North Carolina transfer Jacolby Criswell and four-star Malachi Singleton.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

RB Emmanuel Crawford chooses Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Beginning in 2023, Sam Pittman won’t be the only Grove (Okla.) alum with the Arkansas program. On Wednesday, Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, 5-10, 170, announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. “I chose it for a lot of reasons,” Crawford said....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Employee, recent UA grad buys Fayetteville retail biz

It may be difficult for some recent college graduates to find full-time work. That’s not the case for Justin Macedo. Macedo, 23, closed a deal on Nov. 23 to buy Uncle Sam’s Safari Outfitters, the outdoor gear and clothing store at 1494 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville’s Evelyn Hills Shopping Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Detective Paul Newell, who served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detective Newell died while working as an escort for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. According to a crash...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
arkansasadvocate.com

Fifth Arkansan charged in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

A 32-year-old Madison County man was arrested Monday on federal charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Brennen Machacek of Hindsville is named in a criminal complaint filed under seal last week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The case was unsealed Monday after his arrest in Fayetteville, according to court documents.
MADISON COUNTY, AR
247Sports

247Sports

