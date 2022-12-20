Read full article on original website
Sam Pittman intrigued with signing class in secondary
Arkansas is bringing in one of its best hauls ever in the defensive secondary on paper with the Class of 2023. The Razorbacks signed six defensive backs during Wednesday's National Signing Day, and that includes the highest-ranked recruit in the class in Frisco (Texas) Lone Star cornerback Jaylon Braxton. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said, "I think the secondary, I think that’s the most intriguing [group]."
Baylor makes the top five for 2024 four-star running back
With a majority of the prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle having signed to their school of choice this past Wednesday, the 2024 recruiting cycle will soon start to get.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda: Armed Forces Bowl loss to Air Force a 'disappointing end to a disappointing season'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Baylor football was picked in July to repeat as Big 12 champions in 2022. But that was not to be for coach Dave Aranda's group this fall, and the Bears did not come particularly close to doing so. Baylor ended its season 6-7, capped by a 30-15 loss to Air Force Thursday in the Armed Forces Bowl at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Razorbacks bolster QB room on National Signing Day
Arkansas has one of the nation’s most dynamic threats at the quarterback position in KJ Jefferson, but the depth behind him has been a concern. During Wednesday’s National Signing Day, the Razorbacks addressed the need in a big way with the official addition of North Carolina transfer Jacolby Criswell and four-star Malachi Singleton.
nwahomepage.com
RB Emmanuel Crawford chooses Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Beginning in 2023, Sam Pittman won’t be the only Grove (Okla.) alum with the Arkansas program. On Wednesday, Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, 5-10, 170, announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. “I chose it for a lot of reasons,” Crawford said....
Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave
When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
talkbusiness.net
Employee, recent UA grad buys Fayetteville retail biz
It may be difficult for some recent college graduates to find full-time work. That’s not the case for Justin Macedo. Macedo, 23, closed a deal on Nov. 23 to buy Uncle Sam’s Safari Outfitters, the outdoor gear and clothing store at 1494 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville’s Evelyn Hills Shopping Center.
Police: Arkansas baby dies after incident involving family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
KHBS
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Detective Paul Newell, who served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detective Newell died while working as an escort for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. According to a crash...
arkansasadvocate.com
Fifth Arkansan charged in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
A 32-year-old Madison County man was arrested Monday on federal charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Brennen Machacek of Hindsville is named in a criminal complaint filed under seal last week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The case was unsealed Monday after his arrest in Fayetteville, according to court documents.
Help prevent frozen water lines during low temperatures
As residents and crews all around Northwest Arkansas are preparing for the drastic drop in temperature Thursday, Dec. 22 that will bring an arctic blast, the City of Fayetteville is offering guidance to help prevent frozen water lines.
Local restaurant 'total loss' after overnight fire
A local restaurant is being declared a "total loss" Friday morning after a devastating overnight fire.
