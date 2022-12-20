Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green"
Looking ahead to next year, early pairs from Jordan Brand have revealed the debut of two new themes. First, it is looking back on OG Air Jordan advertisements with Air Jordan 1 and 2 Low colorways that nod to print ads from the time. Secondly, “Lucky Green” has been spotted on the Air Jordan 1, 2 and now the 3.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Coconut Milk" Takes a Walk on the Wild Side With Animal Prints
Has officially unveiled is upcoming Air Max 1 ‘87 “Coconut Milk.”. The women’s exclusive is crafted with leather, mesh and suede in varying hues of white, “Coconut Milk,” “Alabaster” and “Saturn Gold,” with animalistic prints adding a new visual layer to the classic silhouette. Embroidered tiger stripes make their way on to the midfoot overlays while reptilian scales land on the heel overlays alongside debossed mudguards. Traditional branding can be found on the leather panel swoosh as well as the tongue tag, embroidered Nike Air heel logo and insoles.
hypebeast.com
Dive Into Spring With the Nike Dunk Low "Indigo Haze"
To the surprise of no one, the Dunk Low is stomping into the new year as one of Nike’s primary offerings. A longtime staple that has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years,. Nike. has made it so you can find the Dunk series in just about every...
hypebeast.com
Vans Introduces New Iterations of MTE, Including the Dynamic Ultrarange Exo Hi MTE™-2 Boot
The collection is given a unique twist by the addition of vibrant colorways and prints which bring a sense of contemporary street style to some of the brand’s hero silhouettes, blending years of technological innovation with modern trends. The MTE™-2 range is adventure-based, ready to take on urban environments or cold mountain ranges — it can withstand any expedition due to its waterproof construction, comfortable insulation, and exceptional traction.
hypebeast.com
Roger Federer’s Nike Zoom Vapor 9 Tour AJ3 Is Coming Back
2022 marked the conclusion of Roger Federer‘s illustrious tennis career. And while we won’t get to witness his magic on the court, his legacy will continue to be honored through his physical. products, one being his Zoom Vapor 9 Tour AJ3 that is expected to see a reissue...
22 Satisfying Photos That Are Basically ASMR For Your Eyes
These photos make my brain very, very happy. 😌
hypebeast.com
Closer Look at the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Doernbecher” Designed By Riddhi Mahajan
Nike officially announced its 2023 Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection this past October. The annual capsule consists of inspiring and creative works from the likes of six young designers, one of which is Riddhi Mahajan who has put his own playful spin on the classic Air Jordan 1 Low OG. Tony Mui — Director Of Video at SoleSavy — is one of the individuals working alongside the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital for the line’s rollout and he’s given us a detailed look at the pair.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Air Max 90 "Black Chlorophyll"
Is committed to continuing the popularity of the Air Max 90 silhouette. The brand is already gearing up for 2023 with the release of the sleek, “Black Chlorophyll” colorway. Dressed in a black and chlorophyll green color scheme, the shoe is constructed with a mixture of materials including...
hypebeast.com
Finalmouse Brings Otherworldly Visuals to Its Debut Keyboard
Gaming technology creator Finalmouse is upping the stakes of product design with its new Centerpiece keyboard. The brand’s debut keyboard features an interactive display – bringing an endless array of expanded visuals. According to Finalmouse, the keyboard comprises a Laminated DisplayCircuit Glass Stack, which gives the product its soft touch and the ability to see the multicolored graphics underneath.
hypebeast.com
The North Face Purple Label Debuts Layered and Cozy SS23 Collection
The North Face Purple Label has released the lookbook for its upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Purple Label, which is a joint venture between The North Face and Japanese designer brand, nanamica, is always known to bring simple, yet functional silhouettes to everyday wear. Consistently originating from the concept of...
hypebeast.com
The Jordan Zion 2 Surfaces in Red Suede
Jordan Brand continues to expand its partnership with NBA superstar Zion Williamson with the release of new 2023 colorways. The Jordan Zion 2 has surfaced in a red suede iteration, set to arrive in the upcoming year. The signature shoe is constructed in a mix of materials including textile mesh...
hypebeast.com
Corteiz Enlists Slawn for Must-Watch "DA SKYDIVE" Mini Movie
London-based streetwear label, Corteiz, has teamed up with British-Nigerian artist, Olaolu Slawn, and rising London-based director Walid Labri on an immersive campaign video called “DA SKYDIVE,” with the mini-movie celebrating the launch of the “DA SKYDIVE” leather jacket. Corteiz has had a busy 2022 that has...
hypebeast.com
Can 2023 Be the Year of "Nothingcore"?
If you were asked to describe this year’s fashion identity, could you? Perhaps, you’d mention nostalgiacore, for the glorious revival of Y2K fashion; or maybe you’d reference fetishcore, for the influx of leather harnesses and latex bodysuits that pushed BDSM-adjacent styles into the mainstream (thank you for your contributions, Julia Fox). Instagram’s 2022 trend report said this would be the year for goblincore, and sure, fairycore’s grungier counterpart had its moment, but so did the Miu Miu flats of balletcore, the Valentino pink of Barbiecore, the denim-everything of cowboycore, the Gilded Age silhouettes of regencycore, and so on.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Jordan Zion 2 "Barely Green"
Following the reveal of the Jordan Zion 2 in red suede, the Jordan Brand and NBA star Zion Williamson has unveiled another colorway, this time arriving in “Barely Green.”. The signature shoe from theNew Orleans Pelicans‘s power forward arrives in a mint green tinted shoe, dressed in a Barely Green, Flash Crimson, Volt, and Mint Foam color scheme. The offering sees the Jordan Zion 2 constructed in a mix of materials, including leather and mesh. Zion’s personal branding is highlighted in flash crimson on the tongue and insole, matching a portion of the outsole, which also see hints of volt neon as an accentuating detail. The Jumpman logo is seen prominently on the heel while the Air Zoom midfoot straps with a new strobel unit in the midsole round out the design.
hypebeast.com
adidas Is "Re-Evaluating" Its Partnership with Balenciaga
Balenciaga has been buffeted by the harsh winds of the fashion industry’s fury since its controversial “Gift Shop” campaign in November and the following ham-handed response to said fury. As partners, and, in some cases, consumers put space between themselves and the once-omnipotent brand — leaving many to wonder what’s next for Balenciaga —
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at Fendi’s Elegant Tuscany Factory
Fendi has just unveiled its new factory in the Tuscan town of Bagno a Ripoli. A collaborative creation, the endeavor came to be with Fendi’s in-house specialist architecture department and Milan-based architecture studio Piuarch. The strikingly contemporary yet minimalist factory appears in a natural shade of warm tan. Aside for the factory’s natural color, what also helps it fade into the surrounding nature are integrated organic elements. The factory includes a lush planted roof and an interior raised garden.
hypebeast.com
Kohler Is Making a Splash With Its $8K USD Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet
Do you know what the most expensive toilet on Earth is? It’s the Shrine to Lenin, a solid 24K gold toilet commissioned by Chinese jewelry dealer Winger Lam in 2002 and worth roughly $4 million USD. For the same price Lam spent on the Shrine to Lenin, he could have bought roughly 463 Kohler Numi 2.0 Smart Toilets, an $8,625 USD throne loaded with tech and comfort features that are worth more than gold — figuratively, at least.
hypebeast.com
Multi-Style Wonder Fills Diemme’s SS23 Footwear Collection
With Diemme, the focus on fusing functionality and fun remains paramount when it comes to its outdoor footwear offerings. Now, the Italian brand is upping the stakes with its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. The brand’s latest is filled with multi-style wonder as a selection of boots, shoes,...
hypebeast.com
Tudor Watches Holiday Gift Guide
For those with a range of family members and friends to satisfy this holiday season, rounding out your gift list to satisfy different needs and interests can be a difficult feat. To ease that stress, Tudor’s dynamic time pieces are a premium gift for anyone on your list this holiday season.
Comments / 0