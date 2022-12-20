If you were asked to describe this year’s fashion identity, could you? Perhaps, you’d mention nostalgiacore, for the glorious revival of Y2K fashion; or maybe you’d reference fetishcore, for the influx of leather harnesses and latex bodysuits that pushed BDSM-adjacent styles into the mainstream (thank you for your contributions, Julia Fox). Instagram’s 2022 trend report said this would be the year for goblincore, and sure, fairycore’s grungier counterpart had its moment, but so did the Miu Miu flats of balletcore, the Valentino pink of Barbiecore, the denim-everything of cowboycore, the Gilded Age silhouettes of regencycore, and so on.

1 DAY AGO