Research DIRCOM AlpSatellites: Managing the transition to hybrid work and satellite offices to revitalize remote mountain areas

55 million to develop the public transport of the future
The European consortium ULTIMO, in which UNIGE participates, will test an autonomous and on-demand public transport service in three European cities, including Geneva. Travelling the route of your choice 24 hours a day: autonomous public transport services - without drivers or other staff on board - have many advantages. But there are still major obstacles to their widespread deployment. Building on the work of the H2020 AVENUE consortium, which ran from 2018 to 2022, a new European consortium, in which the University of Geneva is actively involved, is taking the next step: the Horizon Europe ULTIMO project will develop an automated minibus service in three test cities in Europe, including Geneva.
Manufacturing a cleaner future
Startups founded by mechanical engineers are at the forefront of developing solutions to mitigate the environmental impact of manufacturing. Manufacturing had a big summer. The CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law in August, represents a massive investment in U.S. domestic manufacturing. The act aims to drastically expand the U.S. semiconductor industry, strengthen supply chains, and invest in R&D for new technological breakthroughs. According to John Hart, professor of mechanical engineering and director of the Laboratory for Manufacturing and Productivity at MIT, the CHIPS Act is just the latest example of significantly increased interest in manufacturing in recent years.
Antonio Franchi joins the selected UT company of IEEE Fellows
UT member Antonio Franchi, full professor in Aerial Robotics Control in the Robotics and Mechatronics (RAM) department of the EEMCS faculty, has been elevated to the grade of IEEE Fellow (class of 2023). This prestigious honour has been awarded by the IEEE - one of the largest association of technical professionals in the world - and acknowledges Prof. Franchi "contribution to modelling, design, and control for aerial and distributed robotic systems". The elevation takes effect from 1 January 2023 and will be officially awarded at the IEEE International Conference on Robotics & Automation in May 2023, in London, UK.
EPFL holds a giant hackathon on sustainability
With its Solutions4Sustainability initiative, EPFL aims to channel its community members’ knowledge and skills towards the goal of promoting more environmentally friendly lifestyles. To that end, projects selected under the initiative will be granted a hefty chunk of funding. It’s a community initiative unlike any other. Solutions4Sustainability is a...
Funding for quantum measurements from Twente
Monitoring the safety of a fibre-optic network with quantum measurements and a quest to seek the mysterious Majorana particles in so-called Josephson junctions. These are the two projects from the University of Twente that receive funding from NWO in collaboration with QuantumDelta NL with resources from the ’National Growth Fund’ programme.
Making scientific publishing easier around the world
MIT alumnus-founded PoolText offers a platform for researchers and journal editors to improve the efficiency of submitting and publishing scientific papers. If you’ve been at MIT long enough, you’ve probably heard grumblings about peer-reviewed journals that are slow or uncooperative. But those problems are trivial compared to the challenges faced by researchers in other parts of the world.
The installation of cameras in Bonelli’s eagle nests causes the reproduction of the species to fail
A team from the Cavanilles Institute of Biodiversity and Evolutionary Biology (ICBiBe) of the University of Valencia demonstrates how the installation of cameras inside Bonelli’s eagle nests in the south of the province of Castellón, for a study on the diet of this species, has caused detrimental effects on the few pairs of Bonelli’s eagle that still nest in the Valencian Community.
Flight VV22 failure: Arianespace and ESA appoint an independent inquiry commission
Arianespace announced early today the failure of Flight VV22 carrying Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 satellites. The Vega-C launch vehicle lifted off as scheduled on 20 December at 22:47 local time in French Guiana (02:47 CET/01:47 GMT 21 December). The lift-off, the mission and the separation of the first stage (P120C) were nominal. Following the nominal ignition of the second stage’s (Zefiro 40) engine around 144 seconds after lift-off, a decrease in the pressure was observed leading to the premature end of the mission. Under standard procedure, the order of destruction of the launcher was given by CNES, the launch safety authority; no damage to persons or properties occurred.
Financial stress among North Americans highest since 2008: Western-led study
Sixty per cent of employed North Americans are more stressed about their finances today than they were a year ago, and are experiencing the highest level of financial stress since the financial crisis of 2008, according to a new study from Canada’s Financial Wellness Lab at Western. Conducted in...
The Neolithic populations that came to the peninsula by sea and lived near it barely consumed fish
Domingo Carlos Salazar, CIDEGENT researcher at the University of Valencia (UV), has led a study that dates the occupation of the Neolithic site of Cova Bonica, located near the coast and the Llobregat River Delta. The results, published in the Frontiers magazine, confirm the important weight of an agricultural-livestock economy 7,400 years ago now, with a diet based on domesticated species of cereals and animals, and without the presence of fish. The University of Barcelona and University College Dublin also participate in the work.
University Hospital for Anaesthesia, General Intensive Care Medicine and Pain Therapy certified as ’EHDEN Data Partner’
MedUni Vienna’s Department of Anaesthesia, General Intensive Care Medicine and Pain Therapy is the first hospital in Austria to become a certified Data Partner with the EHDEN project. This highlights the clinic’s position as a leading institution in the field of data science and big data. Healthcare data...
Photonic chip with record-breaking radio frequency dynamic range
Researchers at the University of Twente have developed a revolutionary programmable integrated microwave photonic filter with a record-breaking dynamic range. This represents a major breakthrough in the integration of functionality and performance in radio frequency photonic signal processors. David Marpaung, one of the authors of the study says: "Our work...
Quantum technology grant for modelling molecular mirror images
Prof. Wybren Jan Buma of Molecular Photonics at the Van ’t Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences will take part in research using the new Dutch quantum supercomputer. Together with Prof. Luuk Visscher of Theoretical Chemistry at VU University he has just been granted funding through the National Growth Fund programme Quantum Technology, for the quantum simulation of molecular mirror images.
Merging storytelling and technology, ’The Conquered’ comes together in true MIT fashion
MIT professors collaborate at a whirlwind pace to create and stage a play inspired by advances in neurotechnology. It started with a childhood memory. Or maybe it was a dream. MIT Senior Lecturer Ken Urban couldn’t get the image of a face in a window out of his head.
ICYMI: 2022 research round up
Penguin feathers may be secret to effective anti-icing technology. Ice buildup on powerlines and electric towers brought the northern US and southern Canada to a standstill during the Great Ice Storm of 1998, leaving many in the cold and dark for days and even weeks. Whether it is on wind turbines, electric towers, drones, or airplane wings, dealing with ice buildup typically depends on techniques that are time consuming, costly and use a lot of energy, along with various chemicals. But, by looking to nature, McGill researchers believe that they have found a promising new way of dealing with the problem. Their inspiration came from the wings of Gentoo penguins who swim in the ice-cold waters of the south polar region, with pelts that remain ice-free even when the outer surface temperature is well below freezing.
Gender equality is good for economic growth
Over 500 years, the economy developed better in parts of Europe where women married in their 20s instead of their teens, according to a study by economic historians Alexandra de Pleijt from Wa-geningen University in the Netherlands and Jörg Baten from the University of. Their study has been published in the journal World Development.
EuroMedMig Manifesto for a City Governance of Mediterranean Migration
The EuroMedMig Research Network on Migration has released a Manifesto for Mediterranean Cities and Migration Governance synthesizing the main diangoses, challenges and recommendations identified in the EUMedMi International Symposium. The meeting, held on October 21st, 2022 at Palau de Pedralbes in Barcelona, was the final result of a European project coordinated by the GRITIM-UPF Research Group.
A team of researchers, led by the UPF, characterize rare, damaged cells (senescent cells) that block the functions of their neighbour healthy cells and identify ways to neutralize them and improve tissue regeneration
Senescent cells, which emerge after tissue injury, create an aged-like inflamed microenvironment that is negative for stem cell function and tissue repair. The finding provides a basis for mitigating the loss of muscle regenerative capacity in elderly people and for improving muscle repair in young healthy people. Researchers at the...
Research partnership extended with Thales Australia
The University of Sydney and Thales Australia have extended their longstanding partnership to continue research and development of transformational solutions in aerospace, space, defence and digital security fields. Agreed in 2017, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was established to research, develop and master emerging technologies, with a focus on digital...
2nd place for Empa spin-off Perovskia Solar
The Empa spin-off Perovskia Solar has been awarded second place at the Swiss Innovation Challenge, leaving more than 100 competitors behind. The prizes were presented by Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin. Perovskia Solar manufactures digitally printed, customizable solar cells that seamlessly integrate with electronic devices and sensors to produce electricity even in low-light conditions.
