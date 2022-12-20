Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Making scientific publishing easier around the world
MIT alumnus-founded PoolText offers a platform for researchers and journal editors to improve the efficiency of submitting and publishing scientific papers. If you’ve been at MIT long enough, you’ve probably heard grumblings about peer-reviewed journals that are slow or uncooperative. But those problems are trivial compared to the challenges faced by researchers in other parts of the world.
myscience.org
Of cancer therapy research and Mars volcanism
A special year is soon coming to an end. In 2022, much has been researched, developed and invented at ETH Zurich. ETH News looks back on an eventful past year. Robot ANYmal can walk over hill and dale - thanks to its visual perception and sense of touch, made possible by artificial intelligence.
myscience.org
Humans spread fascioliasis since the Neolithic and caused its genetic variation
A multidisciplinary analysis led by Santiago Mas-Coma, emeritus full professor of Parasitology at the University of Valencia (UV) and published in Clinical Microbiology Reviews, reveals the strategies of two trematodes (Fasciola hepatica and F. gigantica) to expand globally from the Neolithic. These parasites cause fascioliasis, an emerging zoonotic disease, which can cause death in humans, especially during infancy, and causes great losses in its natural reservoir, livestock. With this analysis, the molecular and genetic characteristics of the causal agents and the characteristics of this disease in each area are understood.
myscience.org
COVID-19 pandemic increased the vulnerability of people living with obesity
The COVID-19 pandemic may have left people living with obesity more vulnerable to the cost-of-living crisis, warns a study led by UCL researchers. Adults with obesity surveyed in the study reported that their mental health - which is known to be associated with weight gain - had deteriorated between the end of the UK’s first COVID-19 lockdown in July 2020 and September 2021.
