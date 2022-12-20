A multidisciplinary analysis led by Santiago Mas-Coma, emeritus full professor of Parasitology at the University of Valencia (UV) and published in Clinical Microbiology Reviews, reveals the strategies of two trematodes (Fasciola hepatica and F. gigantica) to expand globally from the Neolithic. These parasites cause fascioliasis, an emerging zoonotic disease, which can cause death in humans, especially during infancy, and causes great losses in its natural reservoir, livestock. With this analysis, the molecular and genetic characteristics of the causal agents and the characteristics of this disease in each area are understood.

