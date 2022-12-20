Read full article on original website
NASA’s InSight Lander has retired
The lander’s team has tried to contact the spacecraft twice without response, leading them to conclude it has run out of energy. NASA’s InSight mission has ended after four years of collecting unique science on Mars. Mission controllers at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California were unable to contact the lander after two consecutive attempts, leading them to conclude that the spacecraft’s solar-powered batteries have run out of energy - a state engineers refer to as "dead bus."
Moon Water Imager Integrated With NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer
JPL’s cutting-edge instrument, which will provide insights into the lunar water cycle and composition of the Moon’s surface, has been incorporated into the small satellite. Lunar Trailblazer, NASA’s mission to understand lunar water and the Moon’s water cycle led by Caltech in Pasadena, California, is one step closer...
Making scientific publishing easier around the world
MIT alumnus-founded PoolText offers a platform for researchers and journal editors to improve the efficiency of submitting and publishing scientific papers. If you’ve been at MIT long enough, you’ve probably heard grumblings about peer-reviewed journals that are slow or uncooperative. But those problems are trivial compared to the challenges faced by researchers in other parts of the world.
Role of titin in muscle contraction demonstrated
On the trail of the body’s largest protein: WWU researchers prove the role of titin in muscle contraction. Münster (mfm/mew) - The term "titin" will not mean much to most people - which is actually a pity. Because titin is the largest protein in the body. With its approximately 35,000 amino acids, the muscle protein is huge, but its significance is still poorly understood. Scientists at the Institute of Physiology II of the Westphalian Wilhelms University (WWU) Münster have made it their task to expand knowledge about this special protein. In a study now published in the Journal of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA (PNAS), they were able to use an innovative approach to prove that titin plays a direct role in muscle contraction. These findings could provide a new clue to curing certain muscle and heart diseases.
Flight VV22 failure: Arianespace and ESA appoint an independent inquiry commission
Arianespace announced early today the failure of Flight VV22 carrying Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 satellites. The Vega-C launch vehicle lifted off as scheduled on 20 December at 22:47 local time in French Guiana (02:47 CET/01:47 GMT 21 December). The lift-off, the mission and the separation of the first stage (P120C) were nominal. Following the nominal ignition of the second stage’s (Zefiro 40) engine around 144 seconds after lift-off, a decrease in the pressure was observed leading to the premature end of the mission. Under standard procedure, the order of destruction of the launcher was given by CNES, the launch safety authority; no damage to persons or properties occurred.
A mathematical model shows a global trend towards mutualism between species
A team led by researchers from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) has developed a new mathematical model to study changes in ecological interactions between microbe populations. One of the conclusions they have found is that there is a trend towards mutualism, that is, towards a relationship in which species benefit each other.
Quantum technology grant for modelling molecular mirror images
Prof. Wybren Jan Buma of Molecular Photonics at the Van ’t Hoff Institute for Molecular Sciences will take part in research using the new Dutch quantum supercomputer. Together with Prof. Luuk Visscher of Theoretical Chemistry at VU University he has just been granted funding through the National Growth Fund programme Quantum Technology, for the quantum simulation of molecular mirror images.
The installation of cameras in Bonelli’s eagle nests causes the reproduction of the species to fail
A team from the Cavanilles Institute of Biodiversity and Evolutionary Biology (ICBiBe) of the University of Valencia demonstrates how the installation of cameras inside Bonelli’s eagle nests in the south of the province of Castellón, for a study on the diet of this species, has caused detrimental effects on the few pairs of Bonelli’s eagle that still nest in the Valencian Community.
Juno Spacecraft Recovering Memory After 47th Flyby of Jupiter
The science data from the solar-powered spacecraft’s most recent flyby of Jupiter and its moon Io appears to be intact. NASA’s Juno spacecraft completed its 47th close pass of Jupiter on Dec. 14. Afterward, as the solar-powered orbiter was sending its science data to mission controllers from its onboard computer, the downlink was disrupted.
Social media may prevent users from reaping creative rewards of profound boredom
Pandemic study shows distraction of social media may suck up the time and energy that allow us to find new passions. People who turn to social media to escape from superficial boredom are unwittingly preventing themselves from progressing to a state of profound boredom, which may open the door to more creative and meaningful activity, a new study of the Covid pandemic shows.
EPFL holds a giant hackathon on sustainability
With its Solutions4Sustainability initiative, EPFL aims to channel its community members’ knowledge and skills towards the goal of promoting more environmentally friendly lifestyles. To that end, projects selected under the initiative will be granted a hefty chunk of funding. It’s a community initiative unlike any other. Solutions4Sustainability is a...
ICYMI: 2022 research round up
Penguin feathers may be secret to effective anti-icing technology. Ice buildup on powerlines and electric towers brought the northern US and southern Canada to a standstill during the Great Ice Storm of 1998, leaving many in the cold and dark for days and even weeks. Whether it is on wind turbines, electric towers, drones, or airplane wings, dealing with ice buildup typically depends on techniques that are time consuming, costly and use a lot of energy, along with various chemicals. But, by looking to nature, McGill researchers believe that they have found a promising new way of dealing with the problem. Their inspiration came from the wings of Gentoo penguins who swim in the ice-cold waters of the south polar region, with pelts that remain ice-free even when the outer surface temperature is well below freezing.
COMPASS for Highly Sensitive Rapid Tests
A newly developed rapid test needs only a few seconds to reliably detect pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2. It is based on specially designed magnetic nanoparticles. The current rapid tests for diagnosing infectious diseases are speedy, but not really fast. For example, antigen self-tests, PCR tests or ELISA tests for coronavirus take 15 minutes to several hours before a reliable result is available.
55 million to develop the public transport of the future
The European consortium ULTIMO, in which UNIGE participates, will test an autonomous and on-demand public transport service in three European cities, including Geneva. Travelling the route of your choice 24 hours a day: autonomous public transport services - without drivers or other staff on board - have many advantages. But there are still major obstacles to their widespread deployment. Building on the work of the H2020 AVENUE consortium, which ran from 2018 to 2022, a new European consortium, in which the University of Geneva is actively involved, is taking the next step: the Horizon Europe ULTIMO project will develop an automated minibus service in three test cities in Europe, including Geneva.
The other paleo diet: Rare discovery of dinosaur remains preserved with its last meal
Microraptor was an opportunistic predator, feeding on fish, birds, lizards - and now small mammals. The discovery of a rare fossil reveals the creature was a generalist carnivore in the ancient ecosystem of dinosaurs. Finding the last meal of any fossil animal is rare. When McGill University Professor Hans Larsson...
New sensor uses MRI to detect light deep in the brain
Using this approach, researchers can map how light spreads in opaque environments. Using a specialized MRI sensor, MIT researchers have shown that they can detect light deep within tissues such as the brain. Imaging light in deep tissues is extremely difficult because as light travels into tissue, much of it...
Manufacturing a cleaner future
Startups founded by mechanical engineers are at the forefront of developing solutions to mitigate the environmental impact of manufacturing. Manufacturing had a big summer. The CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law in August, represents a massive investment in U.S. domestic manufacturing. The act aims to drastically expand the U.S. semiconductor industry, strengthen supply chains, and invest in R&D for new technological breakthroughs. According to John Hart, professor of mechanical engineering and director of the Laboratory for Manufacturing and Productivity at MIT, the CHIPS Act is just the latest example of significantly increased interest in manufacturing in recent years.
Of cancer therapy research and Mars volcanism
A special year is soon coming to an end. In 2022, much has been researched, developed and invented at ETH Zurich. ETH News looks back on an eventful past year. Robot ANYmal can walk over hill and dale - thanks to its visual perception and sense of touch, made possible by artificial intelligence.
In 2023, I want to
He is not into New Year’s Resolutions himself. If he wants to change something, he does it right away and does not wait for a certain moment. Yet, for us he dived into the why and how of good resolutions at the beginning of each year: Thomas Gültzow, assistant professor of social psychology (FPN). And even better, he gives tips to increase our chances of success with good resolutions.
Bacteria taught to ’read’ Morse code signals
A project of the Institute for Integrative Systems Biology (I2SysBio, UV-CSIC) researches genetically modified bacteria so that they learn to decode a message. It is the first step to use nature as a supercomputer, creating neural networks of living organisms connected to each other, like on the planet Pandora from Avatar.
