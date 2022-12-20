ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) – A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire....
RIEGELWOOD, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been arrested in connection to a reported stabbing at the 6900 block of Market Street on Thursday, Dec. 22. “WPD units responded to the 6900 block of Market Street in reference to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located one male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

