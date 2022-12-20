Read full article on original website
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s...
Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) – A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire....
‘We saw a miracle occur:’ Family gives back after nearly losing son on Christmas
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Christmas Eve 2009, when Zachary Leake was six years old, he was rushed to the hospital with meningitis. His doctors at the time believed he wouldn’t survive the illness. “We remember the nurse staff coming out and in. They were actually crying. We...
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard. “I would have never thought something like this would have happened to him,” Daknotica Randolph, Rakes’ cousin, said. Rakes, just 30-years-old,...
Road reopened after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -First responders are on the scene of a crash on Lincoln Road in Leland. the intersection of Lily Pond Court and Lincoln Road was closed early Friday evening but is now reopened. A Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy on the scene told WECT the crash involved a...
Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been arrested in connection to a reported stabbing at the 6900 block of Market Street on Thursday, Dec. 22. “WPD units responded to the 6900 block of Market Street in reference to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located one male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
Authorities announce termination of Aaron Herring from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have announced that Aaron Herring has been terminated from his position at the sheriff’s office. According to the provided documentation, the decision went into effect on Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. after being requested by...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.
