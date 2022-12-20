Read full article on original website
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina. In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road.
Florida court grants DeSantis’ petition to investigate pharmaceutical companies
The Florida Supreme Court, on Thursday, granted a petition from Gov. Ron DeSantis to have a grand jury investigate any wrongdoing by COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. DeSantis has claimed that “authoritarians” wanted to mandate the vaccination of people, and he did what he could to protect Floridians from having that happen and instead leave the choice up to individuals whether to get vaccinated or not.
CALEXIT: What pushed one of California’s biggest counties to consider leaving the state
California’s fifth-largest county, home to 2.2 million people, will move forward with a measure to explore the option of secession from the state. San Bernardino County passed a ballot measure to review state resources and appropriations “up to and including secession from the State of California,” according to language from Measure EE.
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
