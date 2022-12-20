ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, NH

In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments

A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Where Connecticut stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend

Heading into the height of winter holiday travel, respiratory illnesses remain on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
App-based drivers revive push for union rights in Massachusetts

Everyone in the State House and surrounding area of downtown Boston, Massachusetts, heard app-based drivers calls Wednesday afternoon for collective bargaining rights — or at least they heard their car horns. After an election cycle where ride-hailing and food delivery drivers' rights were originally planned to be on the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

