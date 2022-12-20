Read full article on original website
As housing bias in Massachusetts persists, advocates want tougher penalties for landlords, agents
David Harris, a Boston fair housing advocate, says racism in housing transactions remains a significant problem, more than a half century after the federal Civil Rights Act. And Harris has the test results to prove it. His nonprofit asked two women from different racial backgrounds to pretend to be hunting...
Feds and Massachusetts Dept. of Correction reach agreement over mental health care for prisoners
After almost two years of negotiating, the Massachusetts U.S. attorney has reached agreement with the state Department of Correction regarding the treatment of prisoners struggling with mental illnesses. The agreement calls for the following changes at DOC facilities:. improved mental health care and training for correctional staff. creation of a...
In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments
A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
App-based drivers revive push for union rights in Massachusetts
Everyone in the State House and surrounding area of downtown Boston, Massachusetts, heard app-based drivers calls Wednesday afternoon for collective bargaining rights — or at least they heard their car horns. After an election cycle where ride-hailing and food delivery drivers' rights were originally planned to be on the...
Where Connecticut stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend
Heading into the height of winter holiday travel, respiratory illnesses remain on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
